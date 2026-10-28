Brad Kava | Good Times Editor

Santa Cruz has a reputation for dancing. “They’ll dance to anything,” I heard a tourist say.

And it’s one of the things that makes this community great.

For years on Sundays you could see scores of people salsa dancing on or near the Wharf and it always brings a smile to my face.

It’s a place for complete happiness and diversity: dances based in Latin cultures, which bring people together from all over.

So why is this a problem and why might it go away? The answers are in our cover story, which is a must-read to gauge the pulse of Santa Cruz. Maybe the mayoral candidates should have been asked to weigh in on the Salsa-by-the-Sea group. I wonder what they would each say after they read our story by Kristen McLaughlin.

Other things to check out: Richard Stockton, our cannabis expert, weighs in on whether weed is stronger and what it means for consumers. Anyone alive before it was legalized must be shaking their head at that sentence.

Along with our dance community, Santa Cruz has a significant poetry community and writer Roz Spafford checks into its poetry circle book and gathering. Roz also takes a serious look at how AI is affecting career choices college students are making. It’s a brave new world and it’s hard to keep pace.

Dining writer Mark C. Anderson covered a vegan mac and cheese contest, again, something you won’t find in too many other places. Mark also takes a look at strides in the local fishing community, something also at the heart of our town.

I can’t forget one of the most fun stories here: Siran Babayan brings us inside one of the most fun exhibits at the MAH: a history of arcade games. That is a truly brilliant idea that shows this museum isn’t stodgy and pushes to be fun and friendly. Kids and parents will love visiting this one together.

Finally, John Koenig comes up with the craziest questions and people actually ponder and answer them. Would you rather carve or eat a pumpkin? At least no one said they’d rather smash it or throw it at a neighbor’s house, like they would have done in some other places.

Brad Kava | Editor

PHOTO CONTEST

SC CHARACTERS A day doesn’t go by that you won’t see something interesting on West Cliff Drive. Photograph by Christophe Koch

GOOD IDEA

Calles Libres is a free, family-friendly, car-free street celebration that honors the vibrant heart of Watsonville: movement, culture, art and community. This special Día de los Muertos edition of Calles Libres will transform downtown into a joyful space where the streets belong to the people.

This event is on Sunday, Nov. 1 from 12-4 p.m. near Callaghan Park on Brennan Street. The Bike Zone will offer a bike rodeo, skills and obstacle course, Learn to Ride opportunities, helmet fittings and giveaways, ABC Quick Check, bike repair, bike safety education, e-bike demonstrations, helmet decorating and bike parking. The Movement + Wellness Zone will feature Zumba, yoga, pickleball, movement activities and games, wellness resources, and opportunities for families to move and play together.

GOOD WORK

Community radio station KSQD FM is offering a free workshop in Monterey on Thursday November 5 to share Broadcast and Podcast basics. Learn the techniques of modern media from journalist Nikki Silva, of the award-winning Kitchen Sisters, and KSQD broadcaster Suki Wessling. They will share information on how to interview people, what equipment you’ll need, how to edit your recording, and how to get your work on the web, or on the radio. The event is at the El Estero Park Center, 777 Pearl Street (next to Dennis The Menace Park) in downtown Monterey. Doors open at 6pm; the workshop runs from 6:30 to 8pm. RSVP to David Bean by emailing be**@**qd.org. Or just drop by.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“Why are we not prioritized in the city of Santa Cruz? Ultimately, art is about being visible too.”

— Katrina Tattenham in our cover story.