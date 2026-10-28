Things to do in Santa Cruz

THURSDAY 10/29

THEATER

THE FLICK Directed by UCSC students Lina Valderrama and Felix Rae Whitehouse, The Flick takes place in a decrepit movie theatre that houses the state’s only 35 mm projector. A Pulitzer Prize-winning play written by Annie Baker, The Flick deals with themes of loneliness and the loss of authenticity. Our current digital life might be more convenient, but ultimately, faster isn’t better. As The Flick examines our current state of alienation and loss of authenticity, its real dialogue and day-to-day minutiae make it a memorable viewing. The B100 theatre is intimate and holds 48 so get your tickets early. Goes until Sunday. DNA

INFO: 7:30pm, B100 Studio Theater, 453 Kerr Road. Santa Cruz. Free-$20. 459-0111.

FRIDAY 10/30

ROCK

CREPE-O-WEEN The Crepe Place’s annual Crepe-O-Ween is a tradition long established in Santa Cruz culture of local bands dressing up as (and covering) classic rock bands. And this year it’s bigger than ever with not one but two nights of mismatching fun. On Friday go for Harry & The Hitmen as Hall & Oates, Bounce House as Black Sabbath and Blister in the Sun (Coffee Zombie Collective with Steve Slanh) as, who else, but the Violent Femmes. Then on Halloween itself, Kentucky Mule as Creedence Clearwater Revival, Cold Water Law Firm as The Clash, Supernaut as Cream and the Ooo-Maus as The Doors. MAT WEIR

INFO: 8pm, Crepe Place, 1134 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. $20. 429-6994.

FILM

A HAUNTING EVENING OF SILENT CINEMA To prepare for Halloween, the Scotts Valley Community Theater Guild is preparing not just one, but two classic, horror silent films: The 1925 The Phantom of the Opera and the 1910 Frankenstein. These movies will also be accompanied by a thrilling, live piano performance by Kylan deGhetaldi. The films may be silent, but this live piano accompaniment will bring the films and the audience TO LIFE! It is an exciting way to experience these classic films. So, grab some popcorn and a drink, and prepare for a hauntingly entertaining evening of classic films and live music. ISABELLA MARIE SANGALINE

INFO: 7pm. The Landing, 251B Kings Village Rd, Scotts Valley. $12. 438-3251.

SATURDAY 10/31

BLUEGRASS

AJ LEE AND BLUE SUMMIT Growing up playing together as teenagers in the California bluegrass festival scene, at campsites and in parking lots, Blue Summit has music flowing through their veins. With their exceptional acoustic training and practiced storytelling, they produce evergreen music that seamlessly weaves between Americana, Western Swing, Country and Folk-Rock. Powerhouse voices lilt and croon through sentimental lyrics about family, love, and old dirt roads. Their deep love for their California bluegrass community shows up in a passion for musicianship and an attitude that doesn’t worry about legacy, just about making music. SN

INFO: 8pm, Rio Theatre, 1205 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. $42. 423-8209.

ROCK

MICHAEL GAITHER Are you looking for a Halloween with live music, dancing, Halloween songs, a costume contest and libations? Whale City has partnered with Michael Gaither for just such an evening. Mingle with witches for some trick or treating at 4pm. Wear a costume and get some candy. Enjoy that sugar rush as Whale City is overrun with zombies doing a flash mob Thrill the World. And then Michael Gaither and his band will get your rotting carcasses on the dance floor for the monster mash. This is a no cover event and welcomes even the scariest guests who by night’s end might be your new best friends. DNA

INFO: 5:30 pm, Whale City, 7941 Soquel Drive, Aptos. Free. 661 5200.

SUNDAY 11/1

JAZZ

ALEXANDR MISKO Hailed as the “future of guitar,” Alexandr Misko is a force to be reckoned with. This German-based virtuoso has millions of video streams, has performed at Carnegie Hall, collaborated with Hans Zimmer and has performed all over the globe. Oh, and he’s only 28! Armed with his one-of-a-kind Frankenstein Guitar, featuring a triple detuning system, 14 pickups and built-in percussion, Misko shreds with a unique fingerstyle that makes it seem like the dude has eight arms. Whether he’s performing originals or playing covers of classic pop songs like “Billie Jean” or “Every Breath You Take,” Misko delights audiences with a show unlike any other. MW

INFO: 7pm, Kuumbwa Jazz, 320-2 Center St., Santa Cruz. $33. 427-2227.

AMERICANA

ANDREW DUHON TRIO If music is medicine, Andrew Duhon is a trained physician. His deep care for the audience shows up in deeply vulnerable healing lyricism. His songs are tinted with sentimentality, touching on the uphill battle in his life and the wars he wages in his mind, yet he keeps a wry wit about him in songs like “Algorithm & Blues” or “Sidestep your Grave.” His soulful voice glides easily through blues, folk and country. He arrives as a trio, rounded out by bassist Myles Weeks and drummer Jim Kolacek, two of his most trusted collaborators. SHELLY NOVO

INFO: 3pm, Moe’s Alley, 1535 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz. $30-$35. 479.1854



TUESDAY 11/3

CUMBIA

LOS GAITEROS DE SAN JACINTO Hailing from the town of San Jacinto in Colombia’s Caribbean region, Los Gaiteros de San Jacinto are known as “the authentic masters of traditional Colombian Music.” Through cumbia, porro, puya, bullerengue, and gaita corrida, played by long tubed gaita flutes, handcrafted drums, and maraca, their music carries the weight and beauty of a culture that has endured and flourished beyond extraordinary hardship. The group has been active since 1940, and they carry generations of sound and color. The group is currently headed by Nico, Toño, Juancho and Rafa Rodríguez, who perform with a rising generation of gaiteros: Gabriel Torregrosa, Fredys Arrieta, Dionisio Yepes, and Gualber Rodríguez. SN

INFO: 8pm, Felton Music Hall, 6275 Hwy 9, Felton. $28-$38. 704-7113.

WEDNESDAY 11/4

LITERARY

HOW TO BE LESS USEFUL Priyanka Mattoo is a filmmaker, former Hollywood talent agent, contributor to The New York Times and The New Yorker, and a columnist at Vulture. She is now releasing a book and guide about the pleasure of being less useful. In a world that demands productivity, there is pressure to only do things that serve a direct purpose. Because of this, simple things that used to be enjoyed, such as cooking, bad TV, socializing, and eating out have lost the joy and fulfillment. Mattoo has provided a guide for being present and accepting things as they are. She helps inform readers on how to be lighter, present, engaged, and useless. IMS

INFO: 7pm, Bookshop Santa Cruz, 1520 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz. Free. 423-0900.