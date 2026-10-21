Flu Season Gets an Early Start in California

California health officials report an earlier-than-usual start to flu season, while national flu test positivity rose from 3.9% to 5% in the week ending Oct. 10, with the highest activity on the West Coast. It’s still too soon to know how severe the season will be. CDC

County Building Shuts Down Amidst White Powder Scare

The Santa Cruz County Governmental Center on Ocean Street in Santa Cruz was evacuated Friday morning – along with the adjacent Superior Courthouse – after a suspicious white powder was reportedly mailed to U.S. Rep. Jimmy Panetta’s office. The substance was later found to be inert. Good Times

25,000 County Residents Could Lose Medi-Cal Coverage

About 25,000 Santa Cruz County residents could lose their Medi-Cal health insurance by the end of 2028 because of federal and state changes, according to the county’s main Medi-Cal health plan, Central California Alliance for Health. Pajaronian

No Kings Rallies Focus on Early Voting

Santa Cruz County residents gathered for No Kings demonstrations Sat., Oct. 17, protesting the Trump administration and encouraging early voting ahead of the November election. Lookout

Online and Mail Voter Registration Deadline Passes

Oct. 19 was the last day to register to vote online or by mail; after today, you’ll need to register in person. CA GOV

Watsonville Hospital Holds Town Hall on Financial Crisis

Facing an operating deficit of approximately $85,000 a day, Watsonville Community Hospital will discuss its financial future and possible maternity-service cuts Thurs., Oct. 22, from 5:30–6:30pm in the Watsonville Civic Plaza Community Room. Santa Cruz Local

Hospice Layoffs Raise Concerns About Patient Care

Layoffs affecting at least 11 Hospice of Santa Cruz County employees are scheduled to take effect Mon., Oct. 19, prompting staff concerns about patient care following last year’s merger with a national nonprofit. Santa Cruz Local

Felton Sidewalk Project Gets a Public Town Hall

Residents can question Caltrans about Felton’s Highway 9 sidewalk project, construction timelines and other valley road projects Thurs., Oct. 22 at 6:30pm in San Lorenzo Valley High School’s Performing Arts Center. SLV Post

Aptos Parking Lot Dispute Heads to Trial

A trial scheduled to begin Mon., Oct. 19, will address an Aptos Village parking lot dispute: the Regional Transportation Commission says an 1876 deed gave the railroad ownership of the land, while the property owner says it granted only the right to use it for railroad purposes. TPG Online

PVUSD Reports Gains in College Readiness and Attendance

Pajaro Valley Unified reported a 7.4% increase in its college-and-career-readiness indicator and improved attendance, although districtwide math scores remained flat. Pajaronian

$6 Million Gift Will Fund New Big Basin Center

A $6 million donation from the Reyneri family will fully fund construction of a new Redwood Ecology Interpretive Center at Big Basin, marking a major step in rebuilding visitor facilities destroyed by the 2020 CZU fire. Press Banner