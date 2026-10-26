Street Talk

QUESTION OF THE WEEK

By John Koenig
Top row: Logan, Vera, Ava. Bottom row: Alice, Wayne, Hansel.

Would you rather eat a pumpkin or carve a pumpkin?

LOGAN
LOGAN

I’d rather carve a pumpkin. If I eat a piece of pumpkin pie, that’s done in a second. I can spend a long time carving, and then I get to have a pumpkin that I carved. I like spiky teeth and triangle eyes—but not mean eyes. I don’t want a scary pumpkin. Halloween’s already spooky enough.

Logan Brown, student, nutrition major

VERA
VERA

My dream scenario is, I have canned pumpkin, I get to bake a pie as an activity, and I get to eat the pumpkin pie. So I’m going with baking and eating. Aside from that, I’m probably carving. But pumpkin pie goes first, for sure.

Vera Scoville, astrophysics major

WAYNE

I’d rather eat it. Roasted. Well, I don’t know—pumpkin pie’s pretty good. But I’d cut up a pumpkin and roast it myself, just like butternut squash. And you still have to scoop it out.

Wayne Hunneman, Santa Cruz water department

ALICE

Bake the pumpkin seeds and spice them up—spicy pumpkin seeds! I’d put chilies on them. They’re great, and they’re good for you. And then I’d carve the pumpkin, too.

Alice Daubenbis, UCSC administration

AVA

Carve a pumpkin. I’ve done it a few times, and I always find it very fun. I love the classic. I love the classic pumpkin face.

Ava Morini, environmental studies major

HANSEL

Carve. Definitely. I do it every year with the kids. I wouldn’t do it on my own if I didn’t have my kids around. It’s messy—and the kids do the scooping.

Hansel Morini, cook

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John Koenig
John Koenig
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