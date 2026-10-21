Zombie, ghost, vampire—what comes to mind?
Zombie? Plants vs. Zombies game.
Ghost? Ghostbusters.
Vampire? The Vampire Diaries.
Ariana Humble, 19, UCSC biology major
Zombie? Hocus Pocus—the zombie that chases them.
Ghost? Casper.
Vampire? Twilight, the movie. I read the books, but I like Kristen Stewart.
Yona Loizu, 19, retail
Zombie? Call of Duty Zombies.
Ghost? Casper?
Vampire? Dracula—in Castlevania on Netflix.
Tony Padilla, 27, retail
Zombie? Night of the Living Dead—the old, original one.
Ghost? I watched lots of spooky ghost movies growing up, but no favorite.
Vampire? I think of goths, like ’80s goth.
Jade Welsh, 30, retail
Zombie? Michael Jackson, “Thriller.”
Ghost? Casper.
Vampire? Edward.
Mason Rice, 27, golf manager
Zombie? The zombie apocalypse.
Ghost? Ghost Hunters on TV.
Vampire? Twilight.
Andrea Aguilar, 24, dental student