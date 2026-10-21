Zombie, ghost, vampire—what comes to mind?

ARIANA

Zombie? Plants vs. Zombies game.

Ghost? Ghostbusters.

Vampire? The Vampire Diaries.

Ariana Humble, 19, UCSC biology major

YONA

Zombie? Hocus Pocus—the zombie that chases them.

Ghost? Casper.

Vampire? Twilight, the movie. I read the books, but I like Kristen Stewart.

Yona Loizu, 19, retail

TONY

Zombie? Call of Duty Zombies.

Ghost? Casper?

Vampire? Dracula—in Castlevania on Netflix.

Tony Padilla, 27, retail

JADE

Zombie? Night of the Living Dead—the old, original one.

Ghost? I watched lots of spooky ghost movies growing up, but no favorite.

Vampire? I think of goths, like ’80s goth.

Jade Welsh, 30, retail

MASON

Zombie? Michael Jackson, “Thriller.”

Ghost? Casper.

Vampire? Edward.

Mason Rice, 27, golf manager

ANDREA

Zombie? The zombie apocalypse.

Ghost? Ghost Hunters on TV.

Vampire? Twilight.

Andrea Aguilar, 24, dental student