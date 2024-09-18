Davis Banta, director of Mountain Community Theatre’s Evil Dead the Musical, bursts through the large wooden doors of the Park Hall in Ben Lomond and on to the deserted street. Banta is buzzing with Bob Fosse energy, because “it’s choreo day.”

Which is to say that this week, all week, the cast is rehearsing complicated dance moves and finessing their choreography. “It’s the big number,” Davis blurts out, before running back into the 102-year-old theater.

For those unfamiliar: The wildly successful Evil Dead movie franchise spawned everything from sequels to video games to, well, a musical. In 2003, on an original stage in Toronto, Evil Dead the Musical came to life. For traditionalists, the combining of several Evil Dead movie plot lines to create a stage play might seem heretical. But when you’re talking about a bunch of college kids who find a book in an old abandoned cabin that summons a, possibly, Sumerian demon, heresy is the name of the game (or book, in this case).

Every age needs a hero, and in the world of the Evil Dead, it’s Ash Williams. The role of Ash, as he is commonly known, worldwide, was played to horrific perfection by actor Bruce Campbell. In the abandoned wooden theater of Ben Lomond, our local champion, playing the role of Ash, is Marcus Boardman. Sitting on the steps of the theater, dried blood on face, chainsaw parked close at hand (IYKYK), Boardman looks every part the hero.

“I grew up here (in Ben Lomond) and was part of MCT when I was a kid,” Boardman grunts. It’s obvious that Ash is the one talking through Boardman’s skin, and there is resistance about bringing up Stephen Sondheim’s name. When demons need to be extinguished around every corner, it’s better to stay in character.

Inside Park Hall, the actors of Evil Dead the Musical are slowly going through the dance moves. You hear “5, 6, 7, 8” louder and louder, and the shadows on the wall, from the stage lights, take on an ominous shape. Truly not a show for the squeamish. There will be blood. A lot of blood. Those so inclined can pay a bit extra to sit in the “Splatter Zone.”

RIGHT HAND MAN Marcus Boardman stars as Ash Williams in ‘Evil Dead the Musical.’ PHOTO: Davis Banta/Right Hand Creative.

Evil Dead borrows from the French horrors of the Grand Guignol, but with a lot more campy humor. That is, the original Evil Dead films, which encapsulated director Sam Raimi’s vision—not the more recent reboots. And while this might seem like a lot of trivia you don’t need to know to enjoy the show (just go and be scared and laugh), the demons are in the details, according to the engine that drives this ship of horrors, producer and artistic director Greg Roe.

“I’ve been a fan of the Evil Dead franchise since the 1980s,” Roe says. “Evil Dead 2 was my first introduction to comedy-horror, and it has become one of my favorite film genres. And I’ve followed the franchise through every film and the Ash vs Evil Dead TV show. And I own some set-used props, Evil Dead merch, and even a board game. So, I’m basically an Evil Dead geek. We have posters of the first three movies above our TV in the living room, and my wife and my wedding vows got read out of a Necronomicon prop. So, fortunately, my wife is a geek too.”

Roe recalls, “A few years ago, in 2018, I saw a production of Evil Dead the Musical in San Jose. I went twice that year. I met the writer of Evil Dead the Musical there, George Reinblatt, along with a couple cast members from Ash vs Evil Dead, which was in its final season.

“At the time, I thought it would be really fun to be involved in a production, making props, playing guitar or bass in the band,” Roe continues. “But life happened, then the pandemic happened.”

Last year Roe took his daughter (“finally old enough”) to see Evil Dead the Musical in Folsom. “The closest production we could find. It was very different to the San Jose production, but still fantastic. Then around January of this year, I checked EvilDeadtheMusical.com to see if there were any productions in the SF Bay area. There wasn’t. So, that started me on my journey to make it happen. I do it out of my sheer love of the whole franchise,” Roe concludes.

As you walk down the quiet, too quiet, street of Ben Lomond, in the distance you can hear director Banta barking commands: “It’s choreo week, everyone. And I know it’s tough, but next week is blood week and that will be a lot more fun.”

Evil Dead the Musical will be performed Sept 20–Oct. 20 at Park Hall, 9400 Mill St., Ben Lomond. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, and Sundays at 2pm, plus a Halloween show Oct. 31 at 8pm. This show is for mature audiences. mctshows.org