Summer in Santa Cruz is a mixed blessing for our skin. We spend days at the beach, or outdoors hiking, gardening, and lingering over dinner on the patio. While all that sunshine nourishes the soul, it can leave our skin feeling a little less radiant by the time Labor Day rolls around.

The combination of sunscreen, saltwater, sweat, and sun exposure can wreak havoc on your skin. Which raises an intriguing question: once the damage is done , is a targeted skincare treatment enough to undo it?

I’ll admit, I was skeptical.

Which may explain why I’d passed by Glow Prescription Skincare hundreds of times without giving it much thought, even though I live right around the corner. Just off my regular route to Gayle’s Bakery, it had somehow blended into the scenery. Funny how we can overlook what’s right in front of us until we’re ready for it.

Since I wasn’t looking for another skincare treatment or one more miracle anti-aging claim, I just kept going. Until curiosity got the better of me.

A visit to the website introduced founder and lead aesthetician Milene Freire. At first glance, she looked exactly as you’d expect someone in her profession to look: radiant, polished, and thirty-something youthful. Then I read her story.

Freire’s expertise has taken her around the world. Originally from Brazil, she earned her California aesthetics license more than two decades ago before working in some of San Francisco’s premier spas. Her career later led her to Switzerland, where she trained alongside renowned dermatologist Dr. Bettina Rümmelein, expanding her knowledge of advanced medical aesthetics. Today, she has brought that international experience to her boutique Capitola studio, blending evidence-based skincare with a warm, personalized approach.

One treatment immediately caught my eye: the Pilates Facial. The name alone was enough to pique my interest.

Described as a workout for your face, the 75-minute treatment combines microcurrent technology to stimulate facial muscles, ultrasound to encourage circulation and lymphatic drainage, LED light therapy to support collagen production, and a customized peel designed to brighten tired summer skin.

As someone who believes in strength training to preserve muscle everywhere else, I couldn’t help wondering, why skip the face?

A few days later, I found myself settling into Glow Prescription’s beautifully designed reception area. The atmosphere was calm and inviting, and before long Milene appeared.

Yes, she has beautiful skin. And she was happy to correct my thirty-something estimate, as my jaw continued to drop. But what struck me most was her enthusiasm. She genuinely loves talking about skin, not from the perspective of chasing perfection, but of helping people understand how it functions and what it needs.

As the treatment began, she explained that healthy skin is less about expensive products than consistent habits. “We’re always looking for one miracle product,” she said. “But beautiful skin is really about taking care of it every day.”

That philosophy resonated with me. It reminded me of nutrition. There isn’t one superfood that transforms your health overnight. Instead, it’s the daily choices, plant-based whole foods, movement, sleep, stress management that add up over time.

The same is true for skin. Freire emphasized that sunscreen remains the single most important anti-aging product we own. Beyond that, she recommends gentle exfoliation, antioxidants, hydration, and treatments that encourage collagen production , rather than simply masking signs of aging.

The Pilates Facial is designed to do just that. Microcurrent technology delivers tiny electrical currents that stimulate facial muscles, much like resistance training activates muscles throughout the body. LED red light therapy has been studied for its ability to support collagen production and reduce inflammation, while ultrasound encourages circulation and lymphatic flow, leaving skin looking refreshed rather than puffy.

No, I didn’t emerge looking 20 years younger. Thankfully, that’s not what Freire promises. But she emphasizes the importance of embracing the skin you’re in, in my case, wrinkles and all.

As someone who writes frequently about healthy aging, I’ve become increasingly interested in treatments that support the body’s natural processes rather than attempting to erase every wrinkle. Good nutrition, exercise, restorative sleep, stress management and yes, intentional skincare, all contribute to how we age.

There may never be a miracle cream , but there are knowledgeable professionals who understand both the science of skin and the value of slowing down long enough to care for it. By the time I left, my skin felt amazingly smooth and looked visibly brighter. This was a splurge to be sure, one you may or may not invest in.

Stories like Milene’s are part of what makes Santa Cruz’s wellness community so compelling. Behind many of the small studios and storefronts are practitioners whose careers have taken them around the world, bringing global expertise to our little corner of the coast. Whether you book a Pilates Facial or simply stop in for a consultation, a visit to Glow Prescription is more than a skincare appointment; it’s a reminder that healthy aging isn’t about chasing perfection. It’s about finding knowledgeable guides who help you feel comfortable, confident, and radiant in the skin you’re in at every age.