‘Ravens are intelligent birds who consistently observe what’s around them. White Raven Winery emerged in a similar way,” says owner Dan Murphy.

Murphy spent a decade running a mobile wine-bottling business in California – witnessing “both the glorious aspects and the knee-deep-mud moments of making wine.”

Now back in his hometown of Columbia Falls, Montana – a good place to stop on the way to Glacier National Park – he makes his own wine and has opened a tasting room. For those who may question the grape-to-glass concept in Montana, known for its frigid and long-lasting winters, Murphy says there is a grapevine, the vitis riparia, that can handle 30-below temperatures. “It’s indigenous to North America, and this sturdy vine is the source of our born-and-raised Montana wines.”

Murphy also sources grapes from other states, including California. His 2016 Old Red Bridge Zinfandel ($28) is carefully blended with 15% Syrah “to add that extra turn of events.” Smoked meats go well with this one, Murphy says.

The Old Red Bridge in his native Columbia Falls has its footings in the area’s rich history. “Cheers to crossing this beautiful bridge as kids,” Murphy adds nostalgically.

Tasting some of these wines would be as exciting as seeing a white raven!

White Raven Winery, 7457 Hwy 2 E, Columbia Falls, Montana, 406-797-7229. Whiteravenwinery.com

Delicious Green Tea

Matcha Powder Green Tea by CLEAN PROGRAM is a delicious drink. This ceremonial-grade tea is made in Japan, so it can be whisked until dissolved – just like in a Japanese tea ceremony. Top with hot water or non-dairy milk. Cleanprogram.com

Website Corrections

Here is the correct website information on two items I wrote about in my July 1 column:

Chouquette Chocolates – chouquette.us

Olivia Olive Oil Sprayer – oliviasignature.com