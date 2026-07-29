Flower Time

Revamped La Bahia Hotel serves vino by the bay.

By Josie Cowden
Bottle of Flowers Sonoma Coast Rosé at High Tide restaurant in Santa Cruz
CHILL A historic hotel combines nicely with a refreshing pale-pink wine to provide a light immersive experience. PHOTO: Credit to La Bahia Hotel & Spa

La Bahia Hotel & Spa is a highlight in Santa Cruz County. This luxury hotel is set close to the ocean and the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, and, from its opening last year, has become a popular venue for locals, as well as visitors from all over.

La Bahia offers several dining options including restaurants Low Tide – open all day for breakfast, lunch and dinner, and High Tide – open for dinner daily from 5-9pm.

My husband and I headed to High Tide for dinner recently and experienced a splendid evening of superb dining. One can’t go wrong with well-prepared Pacific Rim-inspired cuisine, plus the restaurant’s magnificent ocean view.

We paired our fish entrees of Local Petrale Sole and Ft. Bragg Black Cod with an impressive Flowers Vineyards & Winery Sonoma Coast Rosé. Light and refreshing, this delightful pale-pink wine was an ideal combination with our seafood entrees. Executive Chef Fernando Reyes, who brings a wealth of experience to La Bahia, prepares masterful cuisine with distinctive style.

All through summer, La Bahia Hotel & Spa is offering Santa Cruz County residents 10% off Sunday through Thursday with a local ID. And hotel guests receive a coupon at check-in for 50% off appetizers and signature cocktails, also available Sunday through Thursday.

“It’s a nice benefit for the local community during the busy summer months,” says the management at La Bahia. “High Tide is honored to be part of the vibrant Santa Cruz community and welcomes locals to enjoy the restaurant this summer with an exclusive discount.”

La Bahia Hotel & Spa, 215 Beach St., Santa Cruz, 831-281-7009. Labahiahotel.com

Flowers Vineyards & Winery, 4035 Westside Road, Healdsburg, 707-723-4800. Flowerswinery.com

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Josie Cowden
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