THURSDAY 9/24

JAZZ

BILL FRISELL & HARMONY FIVE Active as a recording artist since the early 1980s, Bill Frisell has long since established himself as a master of many musical forms. Nominally a jazz guitarist, Frisell has explored Americana, fusion, folk and classical. His Harmony 5 group combines several of those styles into a compelling whole. A prolific artist, he has released more than 40 studio albums under his own name. That number doesn’t include collaborative releases, live albums or session dates. Harmony Five features vocalist Petra Haden, cellist Hank Roberts, Luke Bergman on bass, and drummer Tim Angulo. BILL KOPP

INFO: 9pm, Kuumbwa Jazz Center, 320-2 Cedar St., Santa Cruz. $32-$58. 427-2227.

FRIDAY 9/25

AMERICANA

JAMES DURBIN REVIVAL Nobody can belt out a tune like James Durbin. It’s been 15 years since Durbin left his job at Domino’s Pizza on Mission Street and wowed the judges at American Idol. And seven years since he took over as lead singer of Quiet Riot. Throughout it all, Durbin kept writing his own songs and releasing albums. At just 37 years old, Durbin wants an artistic upgrade and a chance to reintroduce himself to fans and family as a skilled musical craftsman. Durbin will be pulling from his albums Memories of a Beautiful Disaster, Celebrate, Riot on Sunset, Homeland and previously unheard songs from his upcoming new album. DNA

INFO: 6pm, El Vaquero Winery 2901 Freedom Blvd, Corralitos. $10. 607-8118.

HIP HOP

MIKE D Mike D’s distinctive voice shines through over gritty guitar, hypnotic samples, and outer space synths. Old-school rap in a futuristic frame. His high-energy performances always gets heads nodding and feet jumping. Founding member of the Beastie Boys and a beast in the hip hop industry, Mike Diamond began performing solo this year. His latest release, Thank You, is a house of experimentation, with blood-pumping techno beats that round out into melodic, jazz-forward ballads. Leading up to the release, Mike D has performed sets with two guitarists and three DJs, revving up a youthful energy in the room no one is immune to. SHELLY NOVO

INFO: 8pm, Catalyst, 1101 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. $65. 713-5492.

SATURDAY 9/26

ROCK

DUCK ISLAND FESTIVAL With so much changing in Santa Cruz, it’s important to remember the city’s roots. That’s exactly what Duck Island Fest is all about. In the heart of San Lorenzo Park in Downtown Santa Cruz sits the Duck Island. Back in the 1970s, it was a beloved spot for local bands to play and now Moe’s Alley, Redwood Records and The Crepe Place are bringing back the love for a one-day, all-out family fun fest. Along with food trucks and adult beverages for those 21+ with valid I.D., an array of generational Santa Cruz bands will be there, like Trestles and Dan P. and the Bricks along with local djs Kaefon and Jared (of People’s Disco). MAT WEIR

INFO: 1pm, San Lorenzo Park, 137 Dakota Ave., Santa Cruz. $20-$25. 818-0858.

FESTIVAL

FREAKFEST! It is time to get FREAKY at the 3rd annual Freakfest! This year brings six of the freakiest bands around: Red 40, Gingsu, Guthook, Rosewood, Rio & The Soup and Empire Grade. This is not just a concert, it is a chance for attendees to connect with the local community, meet vendors, try new food, hang with the crew, and unwind. The event begins with a block party before the doors open, so get to know the freaks of Santa Cruz! This event strengthens the community bonds by allowing attendees to connect with new and old faces. For local UCSC students, there is no better way to start the quarter. ISABELLA MARIE SANGALINE

INFO: 5pm, Hwy17 Studios, 831 Almar Ave, Santa Cruz. $20. 332-8677.

AVANT GARDE

LAURIE ANDERSON A leading light in the avant-garde musical world, Laurie Anderson stands out among others thanks to her crossover appeal. Seven of her albums have charted on the mainstream Billboard 200, doing so without sacrificing any of her ambitious and experimental nature in the process. Anderson earned a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2024. Prior to that, she won a 2019 Grammy for an album made with Kronos Quartet. Recently working with experimental jazz outfit Sexmob, she has reinterpreted songs from throughout her career in new arrangements. Drawn from concerts featuring that material, her latest release is the sprawling live set Let X=X. BK

INFO: 8pm, Rio Theatre, 1205 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. $68. 423-8209.

SUNDAY 9/27

METAL

SLEEP Formed in San Jose in 1990, Sleep just might be the best American doom metal band of all time. After all, this three-piece wrote one of the most epic songs ever, the 63-minute marijuana-fueled opus, “Dopesmoker.” Even more epic is the legend behind the song, with the band using all the money the label gave them for an album on weed and returning with one long song. However, the band has recently run into some controversy as the bassist, Al Cisneros, is currently the only original member. But fear not weedians, because Uncle Al is still headed to the smoke-filled lands with Dale Crover (Melvins) on drums and Bubba Dupree (Void) on guitar. MW

INFO: 8pm, Catalyst, 1011 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. $58. 713-5492.

MONDAY 9/28

ROCK

RONSTADT REVOLUTION For those lucky enough to grow up listening to Linda Ronstadt, it isn’t hyperbole to refer to her as the Queen of Country Rock. Bringing that big personality to the stage takes a special performer and Natalie Amaya tributes Ronstadt with note perfect renditions of Ronstadt’s songs from every part of her career. Amaya appeared on American Idol and tours throughout Northern California with several bands. “Blue Bayou” will give you chills, remembering one of the greatest performers of the last 100 years. DNA

INFO: 7pm, Audrey Stanley Grove, 501 Upper Park Rd, Santa Cruz. $40. 460-6399.

WEDNESDAY 9/30

ROCK

THE RAT UTOPIA EXPERIMENT With white face paint and clown smiles, The Rat Utopia Experiment takes the center ring with their style of “circus” rock. This girl-fronted, grunge-heavy band from Washington is stepping out of their home state after graduating and gaining an impressive underground following. Inspired by favorite movements from the 90s, like riot grrl, noise rock, and triphop, they’re loud, brash, and emotional. With a love of theatrics and a passion for punk, they blend political lyrics with high-energy performances. Their sound and color dominate the room and their storytelling and intricate lyrics wrench the heart. SN

INFO: 8pm, Crepe Place, 1134 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. $15. 429-6994.