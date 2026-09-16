THURSDAY 9/17

PRESENTATION

AL RIDENOUR Monsters, fools, and myths are explored in this one-of-a-kind presentation by the Museum of Art and History. Al Ridenour is the host of the popular folk podcast “Bone and Sickle” along with the founder of Krampus Los Angeles, the yearly holiday tradition of celebrating Santa’s demonic counterpart who comes for the naughty children. While studying Krampus, Ridenour came across old world traditions of celebrating Carnival, paganism and medieval Christianity. This discovery led him down a rabbit hole of fascination which he has turned into this presentation featuring slides, videos, props and “other surprises.” MAT WEIR

INFO: 6pm, Museum of Art and History, 705 Front St., Santa Cruz. $10-$12. 429-1964.

ROCK

FRIDAY 9/18

ROCK

CHRIS KING & THE GUTTERBALLS The Crepe Place is stacking up some creative line-ups and Chris King & The Gutterballs is a perfect example of the niche they have been building. King is the kind of frontman who exudes that certain je ne sais quoi. He’s like Les Claypool without all the baggage. The songs are poppy and upbeat. Chris King & The Gutterballs has three albums showcasing King’s range and the tight-fitting, DIY ethos and garage twang of the Gutterballs. This show also features locals Kentucky Mule and Birdie Fenn Cent, and all of that for a sawbuck is an incredible incentive. DNA

INFO: 8pm, Crepe Place, 1134 Soquel Avenue Santa Cruz. $10. 429-6994.

THEATER

RUMORS It is the eve of the 10th anniversary between the Deputy Mayor of New York, Charley, and his wife Myra Brock. They decide to throw an elegant dinner party. However, as the four additional couples arrive, a horrible mishap is realized by the host—his wife is missing! Charley is desperate to cover up this potential scandal. As the night goes on, the stories become crazier. The rumors begin to fly. Chaos and confusion take over. From sophisticated wittiness to slapstick comedy, this funny play will have the audience howling with laughter. It is packed with Neil Simon’s charm as he proves that the funniest thing possible is sometimes the truth. Goes until Oct 11. ISABELLA MARIE SANGALINE

INFO: 8pm, Park Hall, 9400 Mill St. Ben Lomond. $20-$30. 336-4777.

SATURDAY 9/19

ACOUSTIC

SANTA CRUZ GUITAR COMPANY 50TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT Founded by luthier Richard A. Hoover, Santa Cruz Guitar company began in 1976, crafting high-end quality acoustic instruments (guitars, basses, mandocellos and ukuleles) out of a small shop near the coast. Five decades later, this celebration is designed to acknowledge the company’s enduring achievement and the worldwide popularity of its instruments. Hosted by Hot Rize instrumentalist and eTown radio host Nick Forster, this concert features The Brothers Comatose (San Francisco bluegrass), SCGC Artist Ambassador James Nash, Hustle Souls (Asheville, NC retro-soul), Ron Artis II (soul from Hawai’i) and the country blues of the Bay Area’s own Catfish Keith There’s a free pre-show block party, noon to 4pm at Santa Cruz Barrios Unidos, 1817 Soquel Ave. featuring: SambaDá, SONiA, Shane Hall, Steve Palazzo, Bill Coulter, Adam Traum, Diggin Trails, Colin Cotter and Sumaia Jackson, Ben Torres, and Matt Weir as M.C.

BILL KOPP

INFO: 5:30pm, Rio Theatre, 1205 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. $50-$100. 423-8209.

TOWN HALL

VOTING RIGHTS IN AMERICA

How do mail-in ballots work? Is it a bribe when the president offers $5,000 to citizens if his party wins? Is it unconstitutional to ask for identification at the polls? All these questions that more will be answered this Saturday at the Romero Institute’s “Voting Rights in America” town hall meeting. Co-sponsored by Heart Tribe, the event will feature constitutional lawyer Danny Sheehan along with Mayoral candidates Ryan Coonerty and Amy Chen Mills with a special appearance by longtime environmental activist Julia Butterfly Hill. Live music will also be provided by Random Rab and Phreeborn. MW

INFO: 7:30pm, 418 Project, 155 River St., Santa Cruz. $25adv/$35door. 466-9770.

FILM

CANYON CINEMA’S PRINT GENERATIONS Founded in 1967, Canyon Cinema is a nonprofit organization dedicated to distributing non-commercial indie-avant-garde and artist-created motion pictures. This event celebrates Canyon’s first film commissioning project, Print Generations. The project is expansive in its scope, requiring only that works are realized using the 16mm format. The program will feature eight short films (presented from digital files) with a total run time of approximately one hour; a Q&A session with the filmmakers (Federica Foglia, Jodie Mack, Tijana Petrović, Amy Reid, Greta Snider and TT Takemoto) will follow. BK

INFO: 7pm, Indexical, 1050 River St. #119, Santa Cruz. $12-$14. (509) 627-9491.

SUNDAY 9/20

WEST AFRICAN

VIEUX FARKA TOURE Being labeled “The Hendrix of the Sahara” might sound like hyperbole, but in the case of Malian Vieux Farka Touré, it’s wildly accurate. With a vibrantly cinematic life story, Touré was born into musical royalty. His father, Ali Farka Touré had resisted becoming a soldier—as everyone before him had done—and went on to become known world-wide for his guitar mastery. Not wanting his son to suffer the same rough life he had as a traveling musician, Ali Farka Touré urged Vieux to become a soldier. Lucky for us that Vieux also chose the path of musician. Like Hendrix, Vieux plays music that sweeps away the firmament and takes you along to the cosmos. DNA

INFO: 8pm, Felton Music Hall, 6275 Hwy 9, Felton. $49. 704-7113.

MONDAY 9/21

COMEDY

KRISTIN KEY Kristin Key brings her guitar, her wit, and her viral “Lesbian Army” as part of Santa Cruz Shakespeare’s Monday Night Revels. A nationally touring queer comedian with a gift for high-energy, music-driven performance, Key has built a devoted following on the strength of sharp writing and an irresistible stage presence that turns a crowd into a room full of co-conspirators. Eclectic, intimate, and alive with something the mainstage doesn’t always offer, Key has found a comfortability on the stage to share personal anecdotes. With jokes that span queer culture, cats, and crochet, audiences can expect to stay for a laugh and leave a little lighter. SHELLY NOVO

INFO: 7pm, Audrey Stanley Grove, 501 Upper Park Grove, Santa Cruz. $40. 460-6399

TUESDAY 9/22

DANCE

BACK-TO-SCHOOL Y2K RAVE Utopian Series and Amerikaz Backyard bring the city’s biggest back-to-school celebration to Santa Cruz for one night only. This full production EDM event spans house, remixes, and top 40 in the city’s biggest events center. The back-to-school rave is a tradition as old as the first day of the fall semester. As the energy of a new season rises, shake off the summer and step into whatever comes next. The crowd is invited to dip a toe into some Y2K nostalgia. The dress code is yellow and the ‘vibe code’ is ready to dance. SNINFO: 8pm, Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium, 307 Church Street, Santa Cruz. $19-$29. 420-5030.