One of the things I’ve always loved about punk rock is the Do-It-Yourself (or DIY for those not in the know) attitude. Don’t have a band’s t-shirt? Make one. Can’t get signed to a music label? Record it yourself. Local skate park needs a new bowl? Throw a bunch of shows to raise the funds to build a new one.

If that last one seems oddly specific it’s because that’s exactly what the mission behind this weekend’s Grind the Cause show is all about. This is the third installment in a series of benefit shows to raise money for a new bowl at the world-famous Sergeant Derby Skate Park (or just Derby as it’s colloquially known) and this year, it’s bigger than ever.

“With each year it’s ‘How do I go bigger? How do I go better?’” explains co-founder Na’ama Barson. “Now the standards have been heightened and increased.”

Barson ain’t lying.

This year’s event will feature a line-up of local heavies Ragweed, Enemy of My Enemy and Clitflicker, along with Oakland’s Powerhouse and hardcore legends D.I.

“D.I. is part of the reason why I am who I am: a punk rocker,” says Clitflicker singer Darren Ploof when asked why they wanted to play the benefit. “Plus we’re all old-school skaters so it’s a great fucking reason to play a show.”

The show will also feature an appearance by the legendary Bobby Liebling of Pentagram along with food by Tacos El Chuy and Balefire Brewery.

Grind the Cause founders say they have already raised $75,000 of the $150,000 needed to build the new installment at the park.

The positive nature of Grind the Cause formed in 2021 after the unexpected death of local skater James DeBarrios on September 5th of that year. Barson was dating DeBarrios at the time.

“He pretty much grew up at Derby,” she says. “Skateboarding was his biggest passion, so when he passed we had a skate memorial for him there.”

She recalls his closest friends pointed out the volleyball court next to the park and said they always talked about building another skate bowl in its place. After he died, they decided to pursue the dream in his honor.

“Derby is a very sacred place for all Santa Cruz skateboarders,” says Jason Strubing. A friend of DeBarrios for 35 years, Strubing is another co-founder of Grind The Cause and one of the main people behind the bureaucratic and financial aspects of the project.

“We’ve all looked at it for the last 30 years,” he continues. “And thought, ‘Why isn’t that a new bowl?’ So with the consent of James’ parents we created a non-profit in his name.”

Two years later, in 2023, the first Grind the Cause was held at a private residence with local heavy metal act Dusted Angel headlining. In 2024 the second Grind the Cause was held at Barrios Unidos and the James DeBarrios Memorial Fund for Sergeant Derby Park was established as a non-profit at the Community Foundation of Santa Cruz County.

“If you look up our account it’s for ‘the skate bowl at Derby Park and the betterment of the skateboard community,’” Strubing says. “We wanted an eternal account so if we’re doing different events we’d have a place to catch that funding for future projects.”

Strubing is no stranger to local skate projects.

He’s worked with local architect and skater Zach Wormhoudt on several other skate parks. Wormhoudt’s father, Ken, was the original Derby architect. His projects include Jim Keefe Skate Park, formerly Highland Skate Park, in Ben Lomond; Skypark in Scotts Valley; and Ken Wormhoudt Skate Park at Mike Fox Park in Santa Cruz, along the San Lorenzo River levee. He understands that finding the funding is only the start of a much longer railslide to the final product.

Strubing says it took 13 years from the first meeting to the completion of Ken Wormhoudt Skate Park. “So the Derby process can definitely go on.”

He says that’s why it’s important to continue having events like Grind The Cause, so the project remains in the public eye and keeps the momentum going. Because after the funding is secure, the project still needs to go through the bureaucratic process and receive City Council approval.

This year’s version will be at a private location which will be announced on their Instagram. Anyone who cannot make it or is looking to donate more to the cause can do so either through the Community Foundation website which is also linked on the website of skateboard lifestyle magazine THRASHER. INFO: Grind the Cause, 1pm – 10pm , Location To Be Announced, $25.