.Integrity Wines’ 2021 Albariño is a Watsonville Winner

The bright white wine’s fruity finish yields flavors of guava, lychee and yellow and orange Starburst

By Josie Cowden
Integrity Wines’ 2021 Monterey Albariño unleashes dynamic tones of guava, lychee and yellow and orange Starburst chews.

Seascape Beach Resort’s Wine Wednesday is a great way to get to know local wineries and various wines. It’s also an opportunity to gather a few friends and go wine tasting for $25, which includes a small charcuterie plate. 
Integrity Wines was pouring several different vinos at a recent Wine Wednesday. I took a shine to their marvelous 2021 Monterey Albariño ($26), served with plates of cheeses, salami, crackers and fruit—an excellent pairing that totally nailed it. With its fruit-forward notes and “dynamic tones of guava, lychee and yellow and orange Starburst chews,” the world seemed brighter after just a few sips.
Produced and bottled by Integrity Wines of Watsonville, the 2021 Albariño white wine is truly delicious.

Integrity Wines, 135 Aviation Way, Ste. 16, Watsonville, 831-322-4200; integrity.wine.com.

Bargetto Wines in Las Vegas

Kudos to local Bargetto Winery. Their 2019 Pommard Clone Santa Cruz Mountains Pinot Noir is now in two Wolfgang Puck restaurants in Las Vegas: CUT at the Venetian and Lupo at the Mandalay Bay.  

Venus Cocktails’ Beachside Location Remodel

The newly opened Venus in Rio del Mar was gangbusters busy as six of us gathered for drinks and some “share plates.” The food is excellent, and the restaurant has a great vibe. This location is closed temporarily through the winter as the interior is redesigned, but the other Venus location at 200 High Road on the Westside of Santa Cruz remains open. venusspirits.com

Discretion Brewing

My friend Jan and I stopped by Discretion Brewing recently for a much-needed cold beer. We both loved the Redwood Mountain Blonde—a perfect brewsky for a warm afternoon on Discretion’s outdoor patio.

Discretion Brewing, 2703 41st Ave., Ste. A, Soquel, 831-316-0662; discretionbrewing.com.

Josie Cowden
