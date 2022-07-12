.Why Justin Vineyards’ Rosé is Irresistible

Justin Vineyards’ irresistible Rosé is ideal for outdoor dining. And it comes with a screw cap, which makes opening it a whole lot easier when you have already spread your picnic blanket, but forgotten the corkscrew! Nothing beats a glass of chilled Rosé in the warmer summer months.

“Grapes for our Rosé are whole-cluster pressed with minimal skin contact to provide its classic pale pink hue,” Justin winemaker Scott Shirley says. “With aromas of Bing cherry, notes of ripe strawberry and a crisp, refreshing finish, it’s the perfect wine for alfresco dining.” And at $20, the price is right!

Justin Vineyards and their beautiful tasting room are based in Paso Robles. The property’s JUST Inn offers lovely accommodations. It’s a glorious place to spend the weekend—don’t miss their wine tour and upscale restaurant whilst you’re there. Justin Vineyards hosts weddings, birthday parties and events, too.

Justin Vineyards & Winery, 11680 Chimney Rock Road, Paso Robles, 805-591-3224; justinwine.com.

Wine Made in Complete Darkness

An interesting little factoid came to my attention recently: A Slovenia winery is the first to produce sparkling wine in complete darkness. Aptly named Untouched By Light, the company subscribes to the idea that wine exposed to daylight or artificial lighting results in what is commonly known as “light-struck aromas.” So, Radgonski Gorice, the producer, decided to turn to the dark side and make sparkling wine in complete darkness. The motto: “The best things happen in the dark.” radgonske-gorice.si.

Ashby Confections

Local chocolatier Jennifer Ashby makes a decadent chocolate bar that is 74% luxurious dark chocolate. Chocolate lovers should try this organic, fair-trade, housemade treat full of crunchy almond toffee bits. I indulged while enjoying a marvelous Pinot Noir at Armitage Wines in Aptos Village.

Ashby Confections, 16C Victor Square, Scotts Valley, 831-454-8299; ashbyconfections.com.