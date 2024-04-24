.Kissed by an Angel Serves Up Cabernet Franc and More

By Josie Cowden
Empty tasting room with bar, wine barrel and tables
OPEN DOOR Kissed by an Angel Wines is now pouring in its own tasting room.

“The mouthfeel is balanced with a luscious fig introduction,” say the owners of Kissed by an Angel, Larry and Lisa Olivo, of their 2019 Cabernet Franc ($60). “It explodes in richness on the back of the tongue of earthy rose splendor.”

Enjoy the wine’s sweet floral aromas of violet blackcurrants, cassis and red plum. Hints of anise and some cherry and chocolate notes all lead toward a very interesting cab with a firm structure.

I first came across KBAA wines when they had a small tasting room set up in the Scotts Valley-based Heavenly Roadside Café—a haven of celestial breakfasts and lunches. Fortunately, the Olivos now host customers in their own tasting room.

Check out other wines they produce, and their upcoming music events.

Kissed by an Angel Wines, 75 Mt. Hermon Road, Scotts Valley, 831-234-6253; and 2535 7th Ave., Santa Cruz (by appointment). Kissedbyanangelwines.com.

A Day of Merlot

Join Aptos Vineyard and Blue House Vineyard for a day of wine and barbecue, all to celebrate merlot. Head to an 11-acre property in Scotts Valley for a delicious afternoon—complete with tastings of past, present and future releases, including 2022 and 2023 barrel tastings with remarks from expert winemaker Brandon Armitage. Cost is $45 for non-members; $35 for members. The event is 1-5pm on Sunday, April 28. Visit aptosvineyard.com for info.

Winemaker Dinner

A spring winemaker dinner at Silver Mountain, with both owner Jerold O’Brien and winemaker Tony Craig, features fine cuisine by Colectivo Felix paired with Silver Mountain wines. The event is April 26 at Silver Mountain Vineyards, 269 Silver Mountain Drive, Los Gatos, 408-353-2278. Silvermtn.com.

Josie Cowden
