.Letter to the Editor: Don’t Accept Dual Endorsements

A letter to the editor of Good Times

By Letters to the Editor
On election night, Justin Cummings (left) chats with Sean Maxwell, who lost to Renée Golder for Santa Cruz City Council’s District 6 seat. PHOTO: Tarmo Hannula

The phenomenon of dual candidate endorsements—endorsing opposing candidates—began locally in the June 2022 election cycle. It has continued prodigiously in this November 2022 election cycle.

Former U.S. Representative Sam Farr endorsed both Justin Cummings and Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson in the November 2022 Santa Cruz County Third District Supervisor runoff. Santa Cruz Councilmember Sandy Brown endorsed both Fred Keeley and Joy Schendledecker in the November 2022 Santa Cruz mayoral election. Santa Cruz Mayoral candidate Fred Keeley had endorsed both Justin Cummings and Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson in the June 2022 Santa Cruz County Third District Supervisor primary.

Why would public leaders dissemble so? To cover all contingencies to curry favor is the most apparent [reason], as well as appear supportive to candidate followers.

The more duplicitous aspect to this practice of dual endorsements is that, if it’s acceptable to the body politic, it establishes disingenuous, doublespeak insincerity as acceptable political practice.

Bob Lamonica | Santa Cruz

Letters to the Editor
