.Letter to the Editor: Give Them a Break

A letter to the editor of Good Times

By Letters to the Editor
It’s been two years to the day since 11,000 lightning strikes set off hundreds of fires around California, including what would quickly grow to become the CZU fires. PHOTO: Matthew Hahn

The article by Aiyana Moya entitled “Slow Build” (GT, 8/17) almost brought tears to my eyes. It’s hard to believe that responsible local government can put such impediments in place for disaster victims trying to rebuild. In disasters like wildfires, floods, etc., the government should be looking for ways to serve their constituents, not penalize them. Instead of tears, in the end it brought me irate anger. When are we going to give these people a break instead of requiring every nit-picking rule about rebuilding that Santa Cruz has managed to put in place?

Mike Malbon

Santa Cruz

Letters to the Editor
