.Letter to the Editor: Gives Thanking

My name is Amy Rosa Harrington and I just wanted to thank you for your support for our local Santa Cruz County community. I have lived here over 45 years and Good Times has been a great source of communication for me to find out what is going on in our community.

Santa Cruz Gives is a wonderful idea. How fortunate we are to have so many amazing non-profits to support and we can do it in one check and designate to many organizations.

This year we are especially grateful for you choosing The Welcoming Network as one of the non-profits for the Santa Cruz Gives campaign. I have been volunteering with this organization for the last year and a half. It is so gratifying to see the outpouring of love, resources and volunteers in our community to help refugees from all over the world settle into our community. Thank you for your support from Santa Cruz Gives to help needed funds for The Welcoming Network.

Amy Rosa Harrington | Santa Cruz

