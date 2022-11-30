.Letter to the Editor: Gives Thanking

A letter to the editor of Good Times

By Letters to the Editor
Live Like Coco is one of 63 wonderful local nonprofits that are part of Santa Cruz Gives.

My name is Amy Rosa Harrington and I just wanted to thank you for your support for our local Santa Cruz County community. I have lived here over 45 years and Good Times has been a great source of communication for me to find out what is going on in our community.

Santa Cruz Gives is a wonderful idea. How fortunate we are to have so many amazing non-profits to support and we can do it in one check and designate to many organizations.

This year we are especially grateful for you choosing The Welcoming Network as one of the non-profits for the Santa Cruz Gives campaign. I have been volunteering with this organization for the last year and a half. It is so gratifying to see the outpouring of love, resources and volunteers in our community to help refugees from all over the world settle into our community. Thank you for your support from Santa Cruz Gives to help needed funds for The Welcoming Network.

Amy Rosa Harrington | Santa Cruz

These letters do not necessarily reflect the views of Good Times.To submit a letter to the editor of Good Times: Letters should be originals—not copies of letters sent to other publications. Please include your name and email address to help us verify your submission (email address will not be published). Please be brief. Letters may be edited for length, clarity and to correct factual inaccuracies known to us. Send letters to [email protected].

Letters to the Editor
