.Letter to the Editor: Gold Star

“A Letter from the Monarchs” (GT, 9/28) has to be the most informative and beautiful letter I’ve ever read in the Good Times. Give that person a gold star for giving our fine Monarch friends a voice. This is a serious issue and definitely needs to be heard!

Randy Girard

Santa Cruz

