.Letter to the Editor: Let Beach Creatures Be

A letter to the editor of Good Times

By Letters to the Editor
birding-festival
A family of ospreys nest above Struve Slough in Watsonville. PHOTO: Tarmo Hannula/The Pajaronian

I am a local resident and walk the Cowell and Boardwalk beaches every morning. There is an increasing number of dogs on the beaches. This morning, I witnessed an off-leash doodle harassing and nipping at an injured bird who had come on to shore to pass. The dog owner could not get the dog away from the bird by demand, and was chasing the dog while it continued to yelp and nip at the bird—who was in quite a flutter, yet helpless. Please dog owners, comply with the no-dogs-allowed city ordinance. Have compassion for the birds, seals, dolphins and other creatures who regularly wash up or come onto shore to pass in peace. The beach is their natural habitat and they have the right to die peacefully without harassment or fear. Thank you.

Nisa Moore

Santa Cruz

These letters do not necessarily reflect the views of Good Times.To submit a letter to the editor of Good Times: Letters should be originals—not copies of letters sent to other publications. Please include your name and email address to help us verify your submission (email address will not be published). Please be brief. Letters may be edited for length, clarity and to correct factual inaccuracies known to us. Send letters to [email protected].

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Letters to the Editor
Previous ArticleOpinion: The Summer of Bracero
Next ArticleThe Jewel Theatre Kicks Off its Season with George Bernard Shaw’s ‘Arms and the Man’
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Supes Signal Support for Tenant Protection

Things to Do: Sept. 14-20

The String Cheese Incident Headlines the Santa Cruz Mountain Sol Festival