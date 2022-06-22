.Letter to the Editor: Masquerade of Vision

Re: “Measure D-railed” (GT, 6/15): The salient fact remains that if the railway were economically viable, it would already be in use. The RTC acquired a quaint relic that cannot survive in the current world without the endless life support of public funding. The original line was a functioning product of capitalism; it was a response to an existing need that would pay for its development, and maintenance, at a profit. Whatever is in the works now is not that same mechanism. I won’t call it “socialism,” but it is the government attempting to develop the railway and hoping there is sufficient real need afterwards to pay for it. This is not sound investment; this is pure liberal politics masquerading as visionary virtue, like Newsom’s already crumbling and never-to-be-finished bullet train to nowhere. What we have here is simply a mess of abandoned, untenable, liability-generating track the previous owners were savvy enough to unload on the first sucker that came along, the SCRTC.

Bill Kennedy

Ben Lomond

These letters do not necessarily reflect the views of Good Times.To submit a letter to the editor of Good Times: Letters should be originals—not copies of letters sent to other publications. Please include your name and email address to help us verify your submission (email address will not be published). Please be brief. Letters may be edited for length, clarity and to correct factual inaccuracies known to us. Send letters to [email protected].