.Letter to the Editor: Put D in Context

A letter to the editor of Good Times

By Letters to the Editor
Left to right: Mark Mesiti-Miller, Lani Faulkner and Adam Spickler discuss why they’re against Measure D. PHOTO: ERIN MALSBURY

Re: “Rail Call” (GT, 8/3): What’s been missing from post-election discussions of Measure D is context. Here’s a little perspective, to offset all the specious gloating from the No on D crowd: If there are 167,659 registered voters in Santa Cruz County, and only 78,952 voted, then the “75%,” “landslide,” “tsunami,” “crushing defeat” really amounted to only 33.5% of registered voters. Lest one is tempted to extrapolate this to reflect what the vote might have been if more registered voters turned out, consider this: many if not most people I spoke to during the weeks and months prior to the election were confused and discouraged by the ruthlessly crafted misinformation from No on D. They felt overwhelmed and intimidated, and had decided to either vote no, or not vote on Measure D at all. Given the shamefully low voter turnout, the outcome for Measure D could hardly be called a mandate, regardless of which side won. When the torches and pitchforks show up, demanding obedience, I hope the RTC will keep this context in mind and have the backbone to do what they already know is the right thing, rather than being (excuse the expression) railroaded into a terrible boondoggle.

Dee Vogel | Santa Cruz

Letters to the Editor
