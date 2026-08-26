CORRECTIONS

“Fenced Out” (Good Times, Aug. 12–18) contained several inaccuracies regarding fence installation on the coastal bluff in Capitola. Shannon Munz, communications specialist with the SCCRTC, clarified that falling fence pieces are due to a manufacturing defect, not contractor error. Secondly, RTC did not “select Texas-based Hilltop Concrete” to manufacture the prefabricated concrete fencing. The contractor, not the RTC, decides where and from whom to purchase materials. The article quotes a Capitola City Councilmember as stating that the project will be finished in four to six weeks, which is incorrect; a timeline has not yet been established.

In the “Gone, Bar” article in last week’s issue, due to a reporting mistake, the notice to vacate was incorrectly described as an eviction notice. Pete Cirina was also mistakenly referred to as “Pete Hill” or “Hill.”

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GRATEFUL FOR THIS GRATEFUL STORY

Great cover story by DNA! Have to point out that FOUR of his major interviewees have co-hosted “The Grateful Dead Zone” with me — Nick Meriwether (multiple times), Jesse Jarnow, John Leopold and David Gans. I’ve always conceived the show as a nexus of both Dead music AND Dead studies.

Pretty sure that DNA has never heard of the Dead Zone (though he has been on KSQD multiple times), but maybe next time — for as a former “cultural critic” for Salon, I could just see where the show and KSQD would have fit smoothly into this article, with a hardwired local angle.

Erik Nelson | Santa Cruz

CABRILLO FESTIVAL NEGATIVE REVIEW

The “Experiment Failed” headline in the latest issue of Good Times gives the impression that the last two weeks of the Cabrillo Festival were a total failure. But the column is based upon Ms. Waters’ detailed and thoughtful views of Hennies’ “The Grain House,” and unfortunately Ms. Waters has no kind words regarding any of the other pieces but instead spends a half-dozen paragraphs explaining why she didn’t like Hennies’ work and how she pitied the musicians.

Perhaps, but the musician who stayed with us did not comment on any general hatred of the piece among his fellow musicians and showed no outward signs of having suffered from playing it; rather, he and other musicians seemed to be okay with the season’s musical selections.

Perhaps Ms. Waters could have had something positive to write about Pereira’s concerto or Assad’s amusing Kontrol or Dediu’s concerto or any one of the other three dozen new works presented over the two-week period. Alternatively, she could have noted which pieces were audience favorites, based on how quickly standing ovations were given, and which pieces the orchestra members favored.

Ms. Waters’ love for past director Ellen Primack (we all loved her) and her disdain for the new guy on the block, Riley Nicholson, are noted, but perhaps could use a bit more investigation as to how the piece was actually selected; if Riley did indeed select it, Ms. Waters’ disdain for Riley would be more justifiable.

Perhaps Ms. Hennies will achieve the type of popularity Kevin Puts has achieved over the years: remember when he first came to Cabrillo as a relatively unknown young composer a couple of decades ago? Now his works are performed by orchestras all over the world.

Bob Young | Santa Cruz

ONLINE COMMENTS

SAVE WATER

I was moved by Joshua Logan’s article on sustainable water. I recall my father telling me of growing up in the 1930s with a concrete cistern under his cabin collecting their only source of water. Why are we decades behind in the catchment of water? Why don’t the new high-rises in downtown SC have rooftop catchment systems? This is a no-brainer — we have the supply; it’s a gift every winter with 20+ inches of rain in SC and double that in the mountains! The innovation has been used by hundreds of civilizations, but not ours! I collect 3,000 gallons of water every winter from my roof in SLV — great for sustaining landscaping, filling the hot tub and washing my car with no guilt — and it’s free! Here’s to hoping California wakes up and Danny of Gravity Water succeeds tremendously. “The sky is full and our cup is empty.”

Pamela Morgan | Goodtimes.sc