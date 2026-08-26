LGBTQ+ Pub Closes

The Neighbor’s Pub was a place where people felt safe

By William S. Woodhams
ONCE A HOME  The popular drinking and socializing spot is now closed, but its owner is looking for a new space. PHOTO: William S. Woodhams

Santa Cruz’s only LGBTQ+ bar, The Neighbor’s Pub, closed its Pacific Avenue location on Aug. 23, according to an announcement by owner Frankie Lynn Farr.

High rent, increasing costs, frequent equipment failures and the troubling anti-queer political environment were given as reasons for The Neighbor’s Pub’s decision not to renew its lease at 711 Pacific Ave.

“We recognize the current political climate negatively impacts the pub as it limits folks’ financial abilities + comfort to come out,” according to the statement.

Since opening in late 2024, the “Irish pub meets gay bar meets cafe” has delighted and consoled members of the LGBTQ+ and BIPOC communities who felt welcomed by the queer bar’s inclusive community, fun trivia and drag show events.

The closure leaves a gaping social hole for those LGBTQ+ Santa Cruzans looking for an inclusive place to boogie down. Around 10% of California adults identify as LGBTQ+, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey. Regulars at the establishment took to social media to mourn the loss of their favorite space downtown.

“I am so sad. This was one of my safe places to hang out. Fingers crossed that a more affordable place to rent is easier to find,” wrote Chelsea on Instagram.

“Thank you for giving us a space to meet, to celebrate, to be yourselves. Although it was a roller coaster of a ride I’m glad to have been a part of it & of course thank you for giving me the opportunity to produce, host,” wrote Gallo Gallina, a drag performer.

The Neighbor’s Pub is closed for now, but queer events will continue in the city while Farr looks for a new permanent location. Farr did not respond to a request for comment.

After seven years of building a queer community through hosting pop-up events like queer maker markets, Farr took over a former sports bar location in 2024, crowdfunding more than $3,000 toward overdue rent before opening.

Days after opening, the pub had an inauspicious start when a man etched a homophobic slur into the front door and shoved burning napkins into the doorway in an apparent attempt to set fire to the entrance. The man, James Thunder Eason, was identified through surveillance footage and charged with vandalism, arson and violating civil rights while damaging property. Santa Cruz officials and LGBTQ+ organizations rallied to The Neighbor’s Pub’s defense, and the pub became a vibrant and diverse hangout spot.

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William S. Woodhams
William S. Woodhams
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