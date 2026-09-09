PRAISE FOR MOZAIC

Jay is passionate about food. After a meal at Mozaic, you will understand that the food is a product of that passion. We enjoyed two great meals at Mozaic. I wish I did not live in New Jersey, because I would be a regular.

Tom Beatini | Goodtimes.sc

LOVE FOR MAK NOVA

This was a really amazing article! I had no idea who Mak Nova was until I met you! I usually stick with my go-to playlist, which usually consists of mostly mainstream artists. However, I have been needing to expand my music selection for a very long time. I’ve already added “Don’t Fall in Love with Me” to my playlist and am VERY excited and look forward to adding more on the YouTube Music platform!!

Markisha Brown | Goodtimes.sc

THERE GOES THE NEIGHBORS HOOD

It’s very sad to lose a special place like the Neighbor’s Pub. I know that Frankie will find something, and we will all be reunited again in that atmosphere. She works very hard. I think there might be some places down Soquel near the Diversity Center that are for rent, which would draw much more crowds. I hope that she finds something as soon as possible. We all need it. Thank you for everything.

Jocelyn | Goodtimes.sc

TRAFFIC SAFETY

Lower speed limits and beach and bike route signs everywhere are awesome. Santa Cruz is a small and beautiful place. Clear lines on our roads everywhere are so needed. The most beautiful beach routes are diminished by tailgating, running stop signs, blocking merge lanes and other poor behavior by drivers.

William S. Muir | Goodtimes.sc

PRAISE FOR THE CABRILLO MUSIC FESTIVAL

I read this review as an attempt to cling to a creative past and a musicality that centers consensus over honest expression. I can’t wait to hear how Hennies continues to push and pull the orchestral form so smartly to meet the day. I found The Grain House to be challenging, deep and uniquely beautiful. Thank you for your fearlessly expert programming, Cabrillo Festival.

Marsa | Goodtimes.sc

WATER COVER STORY

I was moved by Joshua Logan’s article on sustainable water. I recall my father telling me of growing up in the 1930s with a concrete cistern under his cabin collecting their only source of water. Why are we decades behind in the catchment of water? Why don’t the new high-rises in downtown SC have rooftop catchment systems? This is a no-brainer — we have the supply; it’s a gift every winter with 20+ inches of rain in SC and double that in the mountains!

The innovation has been around for hundreds of civilizations, but ours! I collect 3,000 gallons of water every winter from my roof in SLV — great for sustaining landscaping, filling the hot tub and washing my car with no guilt — and it’s free! Here’s to hoping California wakes up and Danny of Gravity Water succeeds tremendously. “The sky is full and our cup is empty.”

Pamela Morgan | Goodtimes.sc

NEGATIVE REVIEW IS OK

Hey, just because it’s the Cabrillo Music Festival, to which my wife Lesley and I have donated for coming on 40 years, doesn’t mean that, because of its world cultural experience, it is above criticism. Critics are important, and not all criticism should be thin pablum. I have been a composer and advocate of new music from the days of Monday Evening Concerts in Los Angeles, with delightful and challenging composers, most of whom wrote their “red herring” — there are many worthy contemporary composers presented at the festival by Alsop and Dennis Russell Davies, some to be liked, others not so.

However, especially this year’s festival and years leading up to it, the standard of what’s worth hearing has gone down. What makes a festival great and worthwhile is when it can stand up to a critic’s voice.

I salute Good Times and Christina Waters for having the guts to publish this and hope for further critiques regarding classical music performers and performances.

Michael Tierra | Goodtimes.sc