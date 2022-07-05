.Malone’s Grille Rocks the Most Innovative Burgers in Scotts Valley

For more than 40 years, the gastropub has been known for creative culinary charm

By Andrew Steingrube
Malone’s has some of the most unusual hamburger toppings around. PHOTO: TARMO HANNULA

Housed in one of the oldest commercial buildings in Scotts Valley, Malone’s Grille has been a local hit since it opened in 1980. Mark Pike became the new general manager a month ago, after stumbling onto a Craigslist ad. His adoration for Santa Cruz’s beautiful beaches initially brought the Italian to America, where he learned the kitchen trade during stints working at New Leaf Market and Staff of Life—he already had some experience in restaurants.
Pike says that Malone’s menu notables include “mouth-watering” burgers with unique toppings like spicy Padron Jam, Dr. Pepper candied bacon and Forbidden Fruit Marmalade. Meanwhile, the Fred Beef Dip is a longtime favorite: sliced prime rib, caramelized onions, cheddar-jack cheese and au jus.
Malone’s is open Tuesday-Saturday, 4-8pm (9pm Friday and Saturday). GT picked Pike’s brain about the future of Malone’s and his industry knowledge.

What’s your vision for Malone’s moving forward?

MARK PIKE: Bringing back the family fun atmosphere and making it a place for Scotts Valley to come together with great live music and wonderful food, and bringing the personal touch back to Malone’s with guest relations and a priority on customer service. I interact with every guest that comes in, no matter how busy I am, because that’s my thing, and it’s important to me. I also look forward to expanding our hours and offering lunch soon, and I also want to add my own flair to the menu by breaking it down and increasing the quality.
 

What struck you about learning back-of-house?

Just how hard it is and how hard [back-of-house employees] work. All the pressure that cooks are under gave me a very high appreciation for what they do and what it takes to get it done. Back-of-house is the heart of the restaurant that pumps blood into the business, keeping it alive and healthy. After working in several kitchens, I gained a lot of respect for the people behind the scenes that don’t get enough credit. Without them, the restaurant industry would not exist. 

secure document shredding

Malone’s Grille, 4402 Scotts Valley Drive, Scotts Valley, 831-438-2244; malonesgrille.com.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Andrew Steingrube
Previous ArticleUCSC’s Twice Weekly All-Organic Farmstand Returns to the Hay Barn
Next ArticleMia Bea Wines’ 2020 Petite Sirah Bursts with Flavors of Dark Fruit and Spice
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
E-Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Santa Cruz Shakespeare’s New Season Takes on Clowns, Fools and Love...

Local Water Resource Managers Prepare for Another Dry Summer

A Breakdown of Santa Cruz County’s ‘Empty Home Tax’ Initiative