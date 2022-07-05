.Mia Bea Wines’ 2020 Petite Sirah Bursts with Flavors of Dark Fruit and Spice

One of our last stops at a recent Downtown Santa Cruz Wine Walk was at Cat’s Meow, home to stylish fashion apparel, art and home décor. As one of the businesses hosting different wineries, it’s a great way to introduce people to downtown shopping and various merchandise.

An exciting wine I tasted at the Cat’s Meow was Mia Bea Wines’ Petite Sirah Family Reserve ($30), made with organic grapes from Barra Family Vineyards in Mendocino. Family-farmed for over 100 years, the vineyards are based in Redwood Valley by the Russian River headwaters. Mia Bea wines are available online and locally at New Leaf Community Markets.

Pete Barra, the son of an Italian immigrant farmer, was married to Beatriz, whose nickname was “Bea,” and this Mendocino County Petite Sirah was named after her. The Petite Sirah is packed with dark fruit and spice, a full-throttle red, boasting big flavors and smoky aromas. It “pairs well with love,” the family says. miabeawines.com; catsmeowfashion.com.

Feast from the Fields at Live Earth Farm

Enjoy live music, a silent and live auction and an epic view of the Pajaro Valley. A fabulous dinner at Live Earth Farm with local chef Jessica Yarr will feature local artisans, vintners, brewers and distillers. 100% of proceeds will support Live Earth’s Farm Discovery programs, including farm-based nutrition, food systems and environmental education and their product distribution program.

Feast from the Fields is on Saturday, Sept. 24, 4-8pm. farmdisovery.org/event/mesa.

Dinner at Ser Winery

Ser Winery owner and winemaker Nicole Walsh is hosting a dinner that you won’t want to miss. Argentinian chef Diego Felix of Colectivo Felix will prepare five courses of vibrant and diverse South American-influenced cuisine, paired with five beautiful wines Walsh makes.



The Dinner at Ser Winery Tasting Room is on Saturday, July 9, 6pm. 10 Parade St., Ste. B, Aptos. $120/person. 831-612-6062; serwinery.com.