.Opinion: A Different Look at Hunter S. Thompson

It’s no surprise that alt-weeklies love stories about Hunter S. Thompson; to most of us who work at them, the guy is an icon. I’ve certainly run my share of them over the years, and even written a couple myself.

But when Steve Kettmann first talked to me about the idea for this week’s cover story, I was struck by how different it was than those others. Most modern-day pieces about Thompson start from the premise that his incisive, truth-to-power style left an indelible mark on journalism. Kettmann asks: Did it, though?

Because if it did, he wonders, why is mainstream political journalism in such a shoddy state? Thompson’s refusal to be beholden to those in power may be the ideal, but the reality of what Kettmann calls a “cowed and complicit” press corps falls far short of it—and is certainly the last thing we need in this time of endangered American democracy. By drawing parallels and contrasts between the journalistic and political worlds of Thompson’s peak and the present-day, he exposes a number of uncomfortable truths about both. I think it’s a very powerful piece of writing, and the kind of truth-telling that actually does live up to the standard Thompson set.

STEVE PALOPOLI | EDITOR-IN-CHIEF