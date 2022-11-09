.Opinion: A Different Look at the Questions Around Our Future

RE: FAIR CEO FIRING

It seems a bit extreme to terminate Dave after his proven leadership and commitment to the fairgrounds and the community over decades with his family. With the absence of any clear criminal intent, why is Dave not afforded the benefit of the doubt after all these years and the fact the fairgrounds is actually in good shape financially? Why wouldn’t the Board put Dave on administrative leave until they all (including Dave) have a chance to review and respond to the Audit finding,; many of which at first glance are all fairgrounds-related sans receipts?

Where is the responsibility and accountability of the Board? Are they not supposed to oversee expenditures and ensure all paperwork is in order, knowing the audits will come? What is their role?

For those of us that have long benefited from Dave being in charge of the fairgrounds (including emergency response and community support in the midst of many disasters over the years) I believe he deserves better. We all deserve better than this premature and harsh outcome. It is disrespectful and incredibly disappointing.

— Rosemary Anderson

RE: LOCAL HOUSING

Property has long been a pathway to security and some degree of wealth, but the situation today seems out of balance. I do not think it is good for a majority of single-family homes to be turned into moneymaking speculation instead of homes for families. On the other hand, when the individual rooms of former family homes are rented separately, some folks are able to afford the comparatively lower rent. The speculation accommodates some population growth without driving prices to even higher extremes.

Thank goodness for owners of fully paid-off properties that can and will rent at reasonable prices because even at median rents they can make a pretty good profit on a fully paid-off place. If not for them, the problems of affordability and homelessness caused by no-growth policies and the scapegoating [of] housing providers would likely be even worse.

— Michael Cox

CORRECTION

In our Oct. 26 cover story “What the Deck,” Emelia Nahinu’s name appears incorrectly as Emilia Nahinu, and her title should have been Priestess, not High Priestess. Also, one of the quotes attributed to her (“It was hard … I’m all for it”) should have been attributed to Angelique Yvette, who belongs to another coven. These errors have been corrected in the online version, along with incorrect wording in another quote. We regret the errors.