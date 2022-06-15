.Opinion: The Good Parts I Left Out

Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore are two of my favorite people to interview. I’ve been writing about both of them since the ’90s, and if you’d asked me back then if I thought they’d ever play together, I would have said, “No, they’re way too different.” But in my cover story this week, you can read about how they found they had way more in common than even they realized.

One thing I have always found is true about both of them is that I tend to get lost in a series of unexpected, highly entertaining tangents when I talk to them. For instance, in our interview this time, Alvin and I somehow got on the topic of Daniel Johnston.

“I met Daniel Johnson,” he told me. “He bummed cigarettes off me.”

“Oh yeah?” I said. “What was he like?”

“A cigarette stealer, man!” Alvin exclaimed. “He promised me he’d get me some cigarettes, and he didn’t. He never paid me back.”

Later on, Alvin told me about meeting Richard Berry, and being too intimidated to ask him about “Louie Louie.” Meanwhile, Gilmore told me about being friends with Brownie McGhee and Lightnin’ Hopkins. This is the kind of stuff I wish I had room to include in this week’s story; someday I swear I’m going to do a story that’s just all the best outtakes from these interviews. But I think you’ll find what I did get to include every bit as interesting—and nowhere near as random. These two will be at Moe’s Alley on Tuesday, and I can’t wait to see them play together. I hope they tell some very cool, very random stories.

STEVE PALOPOLI | EDITOR-IN-CHIEF