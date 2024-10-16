.Santa Cruz County Bans Filtered Cigarettes

New ordinance set to take effect in 2027

By Todd Guild
Tall metal receptacle near the beach
PICK IT UP A cigarette and cigar butt disposal can is posted at Capitola Beach. Photo: Tarmo Hannula

The Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors Tuesday unanimously approved an ordinance that will, in a little more than two years, ban the sale of filtered cigarettes in unincorporated areas of the county.

The Supervisors will hear a second reading and final adoption on Oct. 29.

Santa Cruz-based Save Our Shores says that volunteers picked up more than a half-million cigarette butts in the Monterey Bay area over the past decade, a problem made more pervasive by the toxic chemicals in the plastic filters. Worse, they remain in the environment for years.

“This is a momentous day that builds on the work our community has been doing for generations to protect our environment and establish Santa Cruz County as a global leader in the environmental movement,” Board Chair Justin Cummings said. “While the County is the first to take this step, by no means will we be the last. We look forward to working with local cities and other jurisdictions to protect our coast, our environment and our people.” 

The ordinance was developed by the Board’s Tobacco Waste Ad Hoc Subcommittee and supported by a broad coalition of environmental, health, educational and other groups and stakeholders. 

Once implemented, the ordinance would prohibit the sale of filtered cigarettes. It will not affect the sale of unfiltered cigarettes or cigars, loose-leaf and chewing tobacco, unflavored vape pens or other tobacco products. The ordinance will go into effect Jan. 1, 2027 or when two other local jurisdictions pass similar prohibitions, whichever is later. 

“Cigarette butts are the most littered item on the planet, they provide absolutely no health benefit to smokers, and they are poisonous to the environment. Let’s ban this toxic trash,” Supervisor Manu Koenig said. “This is a day for all Santa Cruz County residents to celebrate, and our hope is that this will be a catalyst for change throughout California and the rest of the country.” 

While many members of the public spoke in favor of the new rule during the hour-long public comment period, some retailers expressed alarm at the unintended consequences.

Felix Blanco, who owns two businesses, proposed solutions such as adding disposal stations at beaches and supporting wider cleanup efforts. But he said that the new rule will affect a broad swath of different businesses.

“All the retailers, we’re not going to be able to adjust like you’re saying,” he said. “Some of us are going to go out of business”

Sherry Dang, who owns 7-Eleven stores in Watsonville and Santa Cruz, said customers will go to other businesses for their filtered cigarettes.

The proposed ordinance is not the first time the county has taken steps to reduce its environmental footprint. It was one of the first counties in the nation to implement curbside recycling to local ordinances banning single-use plastic bags, prohibit the use of polystyrene to-go containers, ban single-use plastic shampoo bottles in visitor accommodations and require to-go cups and single-use food service wares be certified compostable, among other things.

Former Santa Cruz County Supervisor Mark Stone, who also sat on the California Assembly, said that state lawmakers tried four times unsuccessfully to enact a similar law, but they all died in committee each time.

Todd Guild
