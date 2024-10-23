.Santa Cruz County Election Guide

As local voters prepare to fill in their ballots for the Nov. 5 election, they are faced with a large array of candidates and local ballot initiatives that can seem daunting. We attempt to demystify the local ballot. For more information, visit Santa Cruz County’s election website at votescount.santacruzcountyca.gov.

Scotts Valley City Council

Seven candidates are vying for three seats:

Corky Roberson, 53, Food Sales

Mercedes Molloy, 24, CEO of Safe Squad Mobile App

Dustin Lopez,24, UC Santa Cruz student

Steve Clark, 60, Retired Santa Cruz Police Deputy Chief

Krista Jett, 37, Nurse at Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital

John Lewis, 45, Information technology contractor and stay-at-home dad

Donna Lind (incumbent), 74, Retired Scotts Valley Police sergeant

Capitola City Council

Enrique Dolmo Jr., 49, Athletic director, campus security and transportation officer at New Brighton Middle School

Gerry Jensen, 56, Capitola Planning Commissioner, general contractor.

Margaux Morgan (incumbent), 37, Personal trainer and restaurant manager

Melinda Orbach, 40, Family nurse practitioner with Palo Alto Medical Foundation.

Watsonville City Council

With three seats up for election, only one is in play, as Eduardo Montesino and Vanessa Quiroz-Carter ran unopposed and will be appointed in lieu of election.

But the race for District 6 will be one to watch, as Trina Coffman-Gomez looks to unseat Jimmy Dutra.

Dutra, who was recently found liable for damages caused by sexual abuse of a minor in 2005, has stopped attending city council meetings in person. He has vowed to appeal the court case, but the situation is likely to affect his reelection efforts.

Coffman-Gomez, a local realtor, previously served on the council from 2012-2020.

Santa Cruz County Supervisor Board of Supervisors District 2

Kim De Serpa, who has served on the Pajaro Valley Unified School District Board of Trustees since 2010, is facing off against Capitola City Councilwoman Kristen Brown. Brown is currently the city’s Mayor and has sat on the board since 2016.

Brown got 32.7% of the vote in the March Primary, while De Serpa got 25.2%.

Both women are active in the community, and both would bring a wealth of experience to the table if elected. See bit.ly/4eMleeI for interviews with both.

Santa Cruz County Supervisor Board of Supervisors District 5

In the race to replace outgoing Supervisor Bruce McPherson, Monica Martinez and Christopher Bradford have made it to the November elimination round.

Bradford is small business owner and community organizer, while Martinez is the CEO of Encompass Community Services. Martinez garnered 46.43% of the vote in March Primary election, with Bradford taking 21.41%.

Local measures

Measure Q: Santa Cruz County Water and Wildlife Protection Initiative

This measure proposes levying an $87 yearly parcel tax in the county, raising approximately $7.3 million annually. This ordinance would fund projects that “protect drinking water sources, rivers, creeks, streams, groundwater resources, beaches, and parks,” according to the measure text. Additional projects would be funded to reduce wildfire risks, preserve native wildlife, habitats, working lands and agriculture. The measure has no sunset provision and a citizen committee would oversee the funds, 40% of which would go to the county to dole out for approved projects.

Measure R: Central Fire District of Santa Cruz County Bond

This measure asks county voters to authorize $221 million in bonds to maintain 911 response times, protect local medical emergency and fire protection services and prepare for wildfires, floods and earthquakes by upgrading and repairing equipment and stations.

County homeowners would pay $29 for every $100,000 of assessed value annually, raising $11.6 million per year.

Measure S: Scotts Valley Fire Protection District Bond

This measure asks district voters to authorize $24.5 million in bonds to improve 911 response times, maintain emergency medical services, strengthen wildfire protection and prevention, and construct a new Erba Lane station, according to the measure text. Area homeowners would pay $17 for every $100,000 of assessed value, generating $1.7 million annually.

Measure T: Zayante Fire Protection District Tax

This measure asks district voters to approve a special tax to replace the current $68 annual parcel tax. The new tax would be split by parcel size. Vacant parcels less than five acres would pay $50 annually, vacant parcels over 5 acres would pay $100 annually, while residential, commercial and other improved parcels would pay $290 annually. This would raise an estimated $440,000 per year.

Measure U – San Lorenzo Water District Rate Initiative

In February, the San Lorenzo Valley Water District Board of Directors approved several new water rates. These were a fixed monthly water Service Charge, a fixed monthly capital charge, a fixed monthly private fire line charge and a variable monthly rate based on water usage.

A month later, a successful citizen’s ballot initiative—Measure U—was created to repeal the capital charge and limit future increases of the service charge to 2% per year.

Measure V – City of Watsonville Charter Amendment – Commission Service Measure

Under Watsonville’s current rules, only registered voters can serve on the city’s Board of Library Trustees, as well as the the Parks and Recreation, Personnel and Planning commissions.

If passed by a majority of voters, Measure V would allow all Watsonville residents to serve in those positions, which are appointed by the city council.

Supporters say the change would allow all residents to have a say what goes on in their city, while opponents say that the important issues considered by the commissions should be left to registered voters.

Measure W – City of Watsonville Charter Amendment – Charter Update Measure

No argument was filed against Measure W, which would make several non-substantive changes to Watsonville’s City Charter.

This includes revising both qualifications for city manager applicants and responsibilities for the position, and allowing the city to hire attorneys to assist the city attorney.

It would also make the Library Board a commission, and would allow the City Council to receive employment benefits, and allow the mayor to receive 25% more than the other council members.

Measure X- Scotts Valley Business Tax Measure

Scotts Valley is asking voters to tax businesses to help with city services, such as repairing pothole and streets, wildfire prevention programs, maintaining parks/playfields; and other critical governmental services. The cost would raise business licenses from $90 to $150 per business with rates increasing incrementally for larger businesses based on gross receipts, generating approximately $1.1 million a year.

Measure Y: Capitola Sales Tax

Asks for a quarter percent raise to sales tax expected to net $2.2 million a year for essential city services including public safety and emergency services, including repairing potholes, maintaining streets, sidewalks, bike lanes, beaches, fixing the new wharf, and recreation programs for youth. It currently has a quarter percent tax.

Measure Z: Santa Cruz Beverage Tax

Based on the TV ads, this is a hot and expensive issue. The city is asking for a 2 cents per ounce tax on sweetened beverages claiming it will raise $1.3 million a year for improving parks, providing safe routes to schools, expanding recreational programs and helping fight diabetes, heart disease and obesity. Opponents claim it will make beverages unaffordable.