News Briefs

Week of September 9, 2026

By GT Staff

Another Cliff Collapse At Santa Cruz’s Steamer Lane Raises Erosion Concerns

For the second time this summer, a section of the cliff at Steamer Lane in Santa Cruz has fallen into the ocean, raising concerns about erosion at the popular surf spot. KSBW

Central Fire to Hold Budget, Impact Fee Hearings

Central Fire’s board will hold public hearings Thursday, Sept. 10 at 9am on its final 2026-27 budget and proposed fire facilities impact fees before considering approval. Central Fire

New Company Takes Over Minto Road BESS Project

The company behind a controversial battery energy storage project near Watsonville has changed, but plans to seek state approval for the facility – and the opposition surrounding it – remain. Pajaronian

County to Consider 2027 Growth Goal

The Santa Cruz County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing Wednesday, Sept. 9 on the 2027 growth goal for unincorporated areas before making a recommendation to the Board of Supervisors. Santa Cruz County

Starving Seabirds Washing Up on Santa Cruz County Beaches

Weak and starving common murres are increasingly washing ashore on Santa Cruz County beaches, with wildlife experts pointing to changing ocean conditions that are making it harder for the seabirds to find food.  KSBW

Felton Voters Approve $1.7 Million Annual Fire Assessment

Felton voters have approved a $1.7 million annual investment in the fire department, paving the way for paid firefighters to work alongside volunteers after years of staffing challenges and concerns about emergency response times. Lookout

Driscoll’s CEO Steps Down Amid Growing Pesticide Controversy

Driscoll’s CEO Soren Bjorn has stepped down, with founding-family member Brie Reiter Smith taking over as the Watsonville-based berry giant faces growing scrutiny and lawsuits over pesticide use. Food Safety News

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