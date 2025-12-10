THURSDAY 12/11

JAZZ FUSION

MIKE STERN Jazz guitarist Mike Stern got his high-profile start at age 22 when he joined Blood Sweat & Tears. He’d go on to a varied career that included work with Jaco Pastorius, the Brecker Brothers and—most significantly—Miles Davis. His style moves seamlessly between pop, blues, post-bop jazz and fusion. Often he combines them all at once. In 2019, Stern teamed up with Jeff Lorber for Eleven, a smooth, contemporary release. This West Coast tour date features Stern’s band: Dennis Chambers on drums, bassist Janek Gwizdala, Bob Franceschini on saxophone and guitarist Leni Stern. BILL KOPP

INFO: 7pm, Kuumbwa Jazz Center, 320-2 Cedar St., Santa Cruz. $52. 427-2227.

BLUES

CHRIS SMITHER AND THE MOTIVATORS It may be mild overstatement to call Chris Smither and the Motivators a supergroup, but there’s evidence to support such a claim. Sonorous baritone singer (and songwriter, and guitarist) Smither has been releasing fine folk-blues albums since 1970’s I’m a Stranger Too! His original music is informed not only by blues and folk giants but by the work of poets and philosophers. The Motivators feature Berklee-trained musician and educator David “Goody” Goodrich, acclaimed multi-instrumentalist Zak Trojano on drums, and multigenre chanteuse BettySoo. Chris Smither and the Motivators’ most recent release, Smither’s 20th long player, is 2024’s All About the Bones. BK

INFO: 7pm, The Landing, 251-B Kings Village Rd., Scotts Valley. $38. 479-9421.

FRIDAY 12/12

EXPERIMENTAL

LAUREN SARAH HAYES Described as “intrepid,” “tantalizing” and “voracious,” Scottish electronic artist Lauren Sarah Hayes is not for the faint of heart. Or the casual music listener, for that matter. Her improvised compositions bounce between jarring and dancy, hitting the audience in the face like a robotic laser fight in space. It’s exactly the type of music the Indexical studio was built for: an engaging jolt to the senses that rides the brainwaves. Joining her is Oakland modular synth and electronics musician Jarod S. Rivera and Claude Monet (one of many projects by Albert Peacock IV) born from the ashes of Santa Cruz’s own Volvo24DL audio/visual duo. MAT WEIR

INFO: 8:30pm, Indexical, 1050 River St. #119, Santa Cruz. $16. (509) 627-9491.

THEATRE

THE OBERUFER SHEPHERDS Making its way from the Middle Ages all the way to the 21st century, The Santa Cruz Actors’ Theatre presents The Oberufer Shepherds. This timeless show gives a humorous twist to the classic Christmas story. Originating in the Austrian village of Oberufer, where villagers would perform the story for neighbors, this unique Christmas event keeps the play’s roots alive, with amateur actors and musicians bringing the story to life. With a mix of reverence and folk humor, The Oberufer Shepherds is sure to lift spirits and warm hearts. SHELLY NOVO

INFO: 7pm, Santa Cruz Actors’ Theatre, 1001 Center St., Santa Cruz. $20. 431-8666.

HIP HOP

LIVING LEGENDS Living Legends are truly legendary for their DIY, indie hip hop ethics, eschewing major record labels while still managing to build and maintain a global following in the ’90s and early aughts. with releases on their own Legendary Music label, and a relentless touring schedule. After a hiatus and some changes to the lineup, in 2016 they launched their reunion tour, “How The Grouch Stole Christmas,” and nine years later they’re still at it, keeping the spirit alive. They lost collaborator and friend Aesop The Black Wolf this year and are sure to memorialize him from the stage. KEITH LOWELL JENSEN

INFO: 9pm, Catalyst, 1101 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. $41-$52. 713-5492.

SATURDAY 12/13

KIDS

FARMER ARANN HARRIS The music scene is generally regarded as a world for adults. Performances might not always be for the children (Wu-Tang excluded). That’s why The Crepe Place is proud to present the first show in a monthly series specifically for families to enjoy in their beautiful backyard garden. For its inaugural performance, they present Farmer Arann Harris. While working late nights in the music scene with his group, The Farm Band, Harris found it hard to align the night life with family life. So, he embarked on a new path writing songs for children that he could perform during the daytime. His songs range from silly to spiritual with themes like singing about his favorite chicken. MW

INFO: 11am, Crepe Place, 1134 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. $5-$25. 429-6994.

FUNDRAISER GALA

MAD HATTERS BALL Step through the looking glass, drink the tea, and explore a world of wonder. This is no ordinary Fundraiser Gala for The 418 Project. This event will supply a whimsical evening of celebration that includes local musicians, surreal botanicals, special drinks and food, community magic, local drag artists, games and dancing. Put on your best Mad Hatter attire, costume, or simply come as you are. All the funds raised will go to equitable birth and family care. Every dance, every dollar, and every smiling face matter regardless of which tier of ticket is purchased. This is an accessible event that wants to celebrate and strengthen community connections. ISABELLA MARIE SANGALINE

INFO: 7pm, 418 Project, 155 S River St., Santa Cruz. $0-$150. 466-9770.

SUNDAY 12/14

SOUL

THE HEETERS With an effortlessly clear tone, vocalist Tom Quell brings romantic poetry to life. Written by himself and Lorenzo Loera, who shines on keys, their songs play with soulful riffs, creating dreamy ballads and jazzy serenades. Miles Blackwell on bass and Beaumont Beaullieu on drums hold together a tight form, letting melodies sail wistfully. Hailing from the Bay Area, The Heeters boast sharp three-part harmonies, catchy hooks, and a delightful, classic soul sound. Twinkly notes and funk R&B will have audiences swaying, snapping and singing along to The Heeters’ sweet sounds. SN

INFO: 8pm, Moe’s Alley, 1535 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz $20/adv. $25/door, 479-1854.

FOLK

LOU HAZEL & ALEXA ROSE Two indie folk singer songwriters from Appalachia—each with beautiful voices and a knack for penning lyrics and music that are movingly human, sometimes fun and whimsical, sometimes longing and sad, oftentimes all these things at once—Lou Hazel & Alexa Rose are natural tourmates traveling the country to present an evening of intimate, soulful acoustic music. Hazel hails from Olean, a tiny city in western New York. Rose was raised in the even tinier railroad town of Clifton Forge, Virginia. KLJ

INFO: 8pm, Felton Music Hall, 6275 Hwy 9, Felton. $20. 704-7113.