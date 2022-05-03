secure document shredding

.Santa Cruz Mountains’ Farmers Markets Lowdown

Plus, Cruz Kitchen and Taps offers ambitious breakfast, lunch and dinner menus

By Christina Waters
Live Earth berries will be among the fresh offerings at the Scotts Valley Farmers Market on Saturday. PHOTO: ELIZABETH BIRNBAUM
secure document shredding

Nothing whets the appetite for summer like a full-bodied farmers market, and the Scotts Valley Farmers Market is opening up at a new location, the Boys and Girls Club off Scotts Valley Drive. Every Saturday until late November, regional farms and food entrepreneurs will raise their tents and fill their stands in the new Scotts Valley market space with incredible fruits, veggies, meats, breads, eggs, seafoods and gorgeously crafted food items. There will be a Strawberry Shortcake Giveaway on opening day, May 7; indulge in fresh strawberries with whipped cream stacked on top of irresistible Beckmann’s Bakery shortbread. There will also be free mini ice cream cones from Penny Ice Creamery from 11am-1pm. Art activities sponsored by the Boys and Girls Club will pop up, along with a market hunt featuring prizes orchestrated by Santa Cruz Public Libraries. New this year, Hidden Fortress Coffee sells breakfast favorites like pancakes, French toast, bacon and sausage alongside their full espresso bar menu. Stop by this Saturday and see what’s new and fresh.

And don’t forget the Felton Farmers Market every Tuesday 1-6pm up in the spectacular redwood setting, with live music, food trucks and a dazzling array of fresh harvests. The Market Match program helps EBT (CalFresh) users stretch their dollars. May is CalFresh Awareness Month and Santa Cruz County, along with Second Harvest Food Bank, are sponsoring a double match special for the month. A $10 swipe with an EBT card equals $30 in tokens for food and fresh produce at the market in May. Now that’s a good deal! This is the perfect time of year for strawberries, asparagus and green garlic. See you at the market.

The Truck Stops Here

A tip from a foodie friend sent me over to the Cruz Kitchen and Taps scene (formerly Saturn Cafe) to see what the creators of Drunk Monkeys were up to. It gave me a chance to catch some of the latest graphic artwork by the edgy Louise Leong, one of my former UCSC students, who is a very hot designer. Her work, along with that of other locals such as Janet Allinger and Marie Gabrielle, has been reproduced on the table tops in the circular dining space. Otherwise, so far, Cruz Kitchen is a decor-free industrial space with a bar in the back, a flat screen TV and big grey booths. Cruz Kitchen co-owners Dameon Deworken and Mia Thorn are running ambitious breakfast, lunch and dinner menus, and from the looks of it, the eggs specialties and the lunch sandos might be obvious choices. Beef short ribs and fish tacos looked appetizing as I placed my carryout dinner order. At home we found the most to enjoy in the fish tacos of two blackened white fish filets, topped with a zippy citrus and jalapeño slaw on corn tortillas ($16). Each bite was nice and fiery. Big flavor. An order of quinoa salad ($12) contained plenty of arugula and large wedges of red beets, some queso fresco but not much in the way of quinoa. Miso-honey mustard on top of an entree of braised pot roast ($26) hit the wrong flavor notes—too sweet. Mashed potatoes surrounded everything including asparagus, hidden under a canopy of potatoes and sticky sweet miso-mustard. The journey from food truck to full-service restaurant was not built in a day. Clearly more fine-tuning is in store for the recently opened eatery across from the Laurel Street hotel-in-progress. We’ll watch with interest to see how Cruz Kitchen shapes up.

Cruz Kitchen and Taps, 145 Laurel St., Santa Cruz. Monday and Thursday, 11am-8:30pm; Wednesday, 4-8:30pm; Friday and Saturday, 11am-9:30pm. Closed Tuesdays. cruzkitchenandtaps.com.

secure document shredding

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Christina Waters
Previous ArticleBernie Escalante Named Santa Cruz Chief of Police
Next ArticleBruster’s Brings Rich and Creamy Goodness to Aptos
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
E-Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Iconic ’80s Rockers the Psychedelic Furs Come to Santa Cruz

Monterey Bay F.C. Recruits Santa Cruz County Players

Policy Brings Transparency to Santa Cruz PD’s Military Weapon Inventory