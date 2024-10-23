.Divine Finds

As far as an excuse to eat Gabriella’s famous Caesar, pistachio-crusted yellowtail and pumpkin panna cotta, this is a good one: During Santa Cruz Restaurant Week—happening Oct. 23–30—those three courses, which include market vegetables and polenta, run $45.

They appear alongside a bunch more special dishes, including seven different entrees, from head chef Gema Cruz and pastry chef Eusebia Cruz.

The bounty of options since 1992 at Gabriella Cafe (910 Cedar St., Santa Cruz) is fitting, because more than 30 restaurants roll out curated Restaurant Week menus at either $35, $45 or $55. There’s enough range that the SCRW website parses the possibilities with 15 searchable cuisine categories and four location filters.

And while the values entice, it’s an opportunity to revisit long-running gems like Gabriella, La Posta (538 Seabright Ave., Santa Cruz,) or Hula’s Island Grill (221 Cathcart St., Santa Cruz) or try out a rising destination that hopes to earn similar seniority.

A few chef-driven spots to consider short-listing: April 2024 debut Hook & Line (105 Walnut Ave., Santa Cruz) and its sustainable seafood (where the squid fried rice and pan-fried local rockfish have my attention); August 2024 addition Pete’s Fish House (231 Esplanade, Capitola) and its contemporary coastal fare (bring on the cold-smoked kanpachi, sauteed mussels and halibut ballotine with lobster cream); and June 2024 reinvention Izakaya West End (334 Ingalls St., Santa Cruz) and its new modern Japanese concept (where the hamachi sashimi and ramen with miso bone broth and pork belly have my mouth watering already).

Side note: October is National Seafood Month, but in my world the marine menus are a perpetual predilection.

Closing note: There’s a bunch more appetite activators where those came from. In fact, just having the Restaurant Week list works like a cheat code for brainstorming where to eat out.

QUICK LIFTOFF

A surprising update from New Leaf Community Markets: The move from their old haunts at Begonia Plaza in Capitola to their new location in the King’s Shopping Plaza (1475 41st Ave.) is happening fast, with a debut date of Nov. 9. The grand opening party will happen that same day, 10am–2pm, with samples, activities for kids, and chances to win gift cards. The new New Leaf enjoys more space, but I’m most amped for the self-serve poke bar. Meanwhile, New Leaf Community Market’s downtown Santa Cruz location, which closed Oct. 15, after almost two decades at 1134 Pacific Ave., reopens in a larger space at Gateway Plaza on River Street in 2025. Newleaf.com.

LIL SIZZLES

Golden State is correct: California brought home the most medals at the Great American Beer Fest earlier this month (37), by a wide margin over #2, Colorado (41) and #3, Oregon (38), though none for Santa Cruz area, greatamericanbeerfestival.com…Tiki turns macabre with adult beverage craftmaster Lindsay Eshleman at Venus Spirits Tasting Room (200 High Road, Santa Cruz) Oct. 23 as she explores the spooky side of tropical cocktails; meanwhile the free “Nightmare on Easy Street” bartender competition drops 7pm on Oct. 29, also at its Westside tasting room, with local bartenders navigating a series of challenges, including high-speed cocktail relays, creative mixology and blindfolded bartending, venusspirits.com…Santa Cruz Permaculture is turning its tutelage toward herbalism for fall with master herbalist Jackie Christensen, and sign ups for classes like “Nervous System + Botany” are now open, santacruzpermaculture.com…Heraclitus, take us home: “If you do not expect the unexpected, you will not find it, for it is not to be reached by search or trail.”