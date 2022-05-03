secure document shredding

.Sling & Stone Wines’ 2019 Paloma Creek Cab Scores High

Also, Newtown Noir Open House and Release Party and Annieglass’ Mother’s Day treasures

By Josie Cowden
Francisco ‘Junior’ Bañuelos surveys his vines at Odonata Wines. He now has his own label, Sling & Stone
secure document shredding

Sling & Stone Wines is an up-and-coming winery that is already making high-quality vino and scoring high ratings from Wine Enthusiast. When I tried the 2019 Paloma Creek Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon ($45), I was impressed by its robust, intriguing and tasty flavors. Awash with dark fruit and aromas of black currant, tobacco, cedar, toast and coffee, it’s also fermented with 4% Viognier “to enhance color and naturally balance the wine’s chemistry.”
This Cab is the result of Francisco (aka Junior) Bañuelos’ hard work and dedication. Bañuelos works for Odonata Wines’ Denis Hoey (read my April 27 column for more on Odonata). In 2014, Hoey happened to stop at the Bañuelos family’s gas station, where Junior worked. Bañuelos expressed his deep interest in winemaking, so Hoey gave him a job—he also offered to teach him the art and science of winemaking.
Eight years later, Bañuelos is producing wine under his own label, Sling & Stone. He still loves working at Odonata, and the learning continues.
Sling & Stone Wines (inside the Odonata tasting room), 645 River Road, Salinas. slingstonewines.com.

Sones Cellars and Tanuki Cider’s Newtown Noir

Robby Honda of Tanuki Cider and Michael Sones of Sones Cellars—both in Santa Cruz—have made a vibrant apple-grape co-ferment of 71% Newtown Pippin apples and 29% Pinot Noir grapes—they call it Newtown Noir. Both the apples and grapes were grown in the Pajaro Valley in Watsonville.
Newtown Noir Open House and Release Party, Sunday, May 8, 2-7pm. HOME, 3101 N. Main St., Soquel. homesoquel.com.

Mother’s Day Reminder: Sunday, May 8

Treat your mother to some local wine, or take her wine tasting. There are so many terrific wineries. Visit scmwa.com for a list. Or, buy her something beautiful and local that she’ll treasure forever, like Annieglass’ sustainable, handcrafted decor. The factory and store are located in Watsonville. annieglass.com.

secure document shredding

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Josie Cowden
Previous ArticleBruster’s Brings Rich and Creamy Goodness to Aptos
Next ArticleRob Brezsny’s Astrology: May 4-10
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
E-Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Iconic ’80s Rockers the Psychedelic Furs Come to Santa Cruz

Monterey Bay F.C. Recruits Santa Cruz County Players

Policy Brings Transparency to Santa Cruz PD’s Military Weapon Inventory