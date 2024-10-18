.South County Resource Center Opens For Residents In Power Shutoff Area

Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) has opened a Community Resource Center for south Santa Cruz County residents affected by the public safety power shutoffs that began across the state today, according to a county press release.

The center is providing power and free wifi to anyone affected in the area and is located at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Aptos at 6401 Freedom Blvd.

For summit-area residents near Highway 17, a CRC has been opened in in Los Gatos at Faith Lutheran Church, 16548 Ferris Ave., Los Gatos.

More than 32,000 people are reportedly without power across California as the public safety power shutoffs are being implemented due to a Red Flag fire warning indicating dangerous dry and windy conditions. Wind gusts in areas of the county can reach up to 40 MPH and the warning is in effect until 6pm Saturday.