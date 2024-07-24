.Street Talk

QUESTION OF THE WEEK

By John Koenig
row of silhouettes of different people

Who is your favorite artist?

FREYA

My dad, Bobby Magnante, he’s a tattoo artist. I love traditional tattoo art, like Japanese style. That’s what I grew up with.

Freya Magnante, 19, Student

MAXIMILLIAN

Robert Morris the minimalist sculptor. And Richard Serra too. New York paid him a lot of money to create Tilted Arc, a sculpture in a public plaza. It was a big, brown, rusty, curved steel wall. It disrupted the flow of people walking and they all hated it. They said, it’s ugly, it’s in my way! And they made him take it down.

Maximillian Murray, 20, Art History/Physics Student

MAYA

I like Frida Kahlo. I like her art about feminism, and care on the body. My favorite artist is my mom, Luz Howse.

Maya Howse, 15, Student

ORIEN

I like Jackson Pollock. People try his splatter thing, and nobody pulls it off. There’s a substance to it that nobody can figure out—and they’re huge. When I saw them, it really inspired me. I’ve had dreams of being in a Pollock studio in the brick pillar of a bridge with giant canvases. I keep having the same weird dream about him—it’s like I’m him.

Orien Boisvert, 41, Artist

LYNNE

I love Théophile Steinlen. I love his cats and critters, like his Le Chat Noir. They’re very stylized poster art, I would say Art Nouveau, from that era. I love the simpleness of it. My eyes naturally track curves; I’m not a straight-line person.

Lynne Achterberg, 75, Professional Volunteer for Animal Rescue

DANIEL

Andy Warhol. I like his rich imagination and the colorful preservation of that time and history. I really think he changed the world of art.

Daniel Witzke, 52, Actor/Singer

John Koenig
