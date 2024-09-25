.Street Talk

What is the best advice you’ve ever gotten?

WES

“Be like water.” It’s the philosophy of Jeet Kune Do. It’s adapting to your surroundings, and don’t try to move the mountain, go around the mountain. It’s no good to be upset about things in your way, you must pivot and keep going. Slowly the water will erode the mountain and carve its own path.

Wes Pannell, 50, Co-owner GAME Santa Cruz on Cedar St

LAUREL

In art, everything has already been done, so just do whatever it is that you want. As I’m getting older, I’m realizing style is just the things that you can’t help but do. Your style is basically the things that you can’t change about yourself.

Laurel Meissener, 37, Artist

DAVE

It’s an oldie, but “Treat people the way you would want to be treated.” I was probably at around 7 or 8, growing up on the upper west side when my mom gave me that advice.

Dave Cowan, 59, Co-owner GAME Santa Cruz on Cedar St

NIKKI

My Dad told me, “Don’t ever worry about what anybody else thinks, just be you and don’t be nervous about anything.”

Nikki Frediani, 44, Graphic designer

CHRIS

Well, I was divorced, and I had met Melissa my current wife. That was kinda difficult for me, and one of my daughters said, “Dad, she’s great, we love her. Make sure you don’t mess up.”

Chris Coleman, 56

MELISSA

I don’t know, I always go back to the foundation of what my parents taught, “Treat people how you want to be treated.”

Melissa Coleman, 38, Teacher