.Street Talk

How does the time change affect you?

Should we ditch the switch?

INGRID

I like the long summer nights, so that’s what I would prefer mostly, because it adds more time to my day, to be out and live in the world without darkness. I usually get more affected when the hour is taken away than when it’s gained, and not having to worry about it would be nice

Ingrid D, 18, Psychology Major at UCSC

JACK

It used to affect my early morning classes a lot more. This semester I have 11am classes so it’s not as bad. I remember being upset by it in High School and Community College, but I would still keep things the way they are.

Jack McCombie, 21, Music Education / Trumpet Major at Cabrillo College

BIANCA

The time change changes the way I take medication, so it really does affect my life, internally and externally. However, I do like having sunshine when I wake up. So I’m not sure if I would keep it or get rid of it.

Bianca Carpenter, 27, Freelance Human Being

HENRY

It affects my life, it throws off my whole schedule I feel, and it’s hard to get used to. I don’t enjoy it at all. I wish we would stick to one time. I’d prefer longer days all the time, I don’t like coming home from work or school when it’s all dark outside.

Henry Heicksen, 21, Cinema Major at San Francisco State

BARB

I love this time of year, I love the “fall back” and not the other one, it messes me up. I like having an extra hour. I propose that if we do keep the time change, when it moves forward and we lose an hour, it should happen on Friday at 4pm so everybody gets to go home early. Keep the “fall back” over the weekend for the extra time!

Barb Hanscome, 60, Online Content Director

EZRA

I don’t see why it would be a problem to get rid of it. The only way it affects me is that it gives the illusion of having more time. When it starts getting dark earlier, I’ll think it’s maybe 9 o’clock but I’ll find out it’s only 5. Other than that, it doesn’t affect me in a significant way

Ezra Johnston, 24, Linguist, U.S. Navy