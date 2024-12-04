.Super Food

Glut of gut goodness

By Andrew Steingrube
VEGAN POWER Terra Superfoods is located in the Capitola Mall food court. PHOTO: Tarmo Hannula

Currently located in the Capitola Mall with imminent expansion plans to move to downtown Santa Cruz, Terra Superfoods serves an all-vegan, locally sourced menu intent on helping customers “feel good on the inside.” Manager Tina Cano has an apparent passion for their food and caring customer service, combined with deep respect for the owner, Jade, whom she says she is inspired to work hard for because of how well she treats her employees.

Born and raised in Watsonville, Cano has over 25 years of professional cooking experience, and says the menu’s headliner is the Terra Acai Bowl, burgeoning with papaya, blue chia pudding, hemp flax granola, banana, almonds, coconut flakes, pumpkin, chia and hemp seeds, cacao nibs and housemade almond butter.

The Jade is another popular acai bowl with “blue magik” spirulina, vanilla chia pudding and granola, and there is a build-your-own option as well. Other offerings include avocado and hummus toast on sourdough wheat bread, and grain bowl/wraps with mixed baby lettuce, quinoa, garbanzo beans, cherry tomato, cucumber, Kalamata olive, parsley, mint, hummus and vegan tzatziki with housemade dressings.

Cold-pressed juices and smoothies hold down the beverage side, highlighted by the Greenz with chard, kale, cucumber, green apple and lemon.

What is Terra all about?

TINA CANO: Our goal is to serve food that makes people happy and feel good. A lot of our guests tell me that our food helps them feel better, both mentally and physically. They say it helps their skin look healthier, helps them sleep better, and helps them feel better spiritually and have more confidence. It really makes you feel great and gives you the energy for your day. Our food is also very healthy for your gut, which is so important for overall health. We get a lot of great customer feedback about how our food improves their lives.

What is your philosophy on hospitality?

We really pride ourselves on making sure our customers feel heard and taken care of, and that we are very knowledgeable about our menu items and the food we serve. We take great pride in answering customers’ questions, listening to their nutritional needs and helping them pick food that will lead to better well-being. We really care about improving the health of our customers and overall community; we are truly passionate about it.

1855 41st Ave., RO3, Capitola, 831-515-7100; terrasuperfoods.com

1 COMMENT

  1. in 1998, when i moved to SC county , i vowed i would NEVER eat vegan or vegetarian food. horrors! well, my firend introduced me to Dharmas, and i have been a loyal customer since. i cannot IMAGINE not having these two food varieties in my life. we need a vegetarian/vegan restaurant in Watsonville. I will be there every week. everything mentioned above i now eat. and i do not have the discipline of self denial of what i love to eat.

Andrew Steingrube
