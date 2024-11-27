.The Editor’s Desk

Brad Kava | Good Times Editor

It’s like the circus has come to town anytime John Waters hits Santa Cruz. The man whose breakthrough 1972 movie Pink Flamingos shocked everyone with a scene that featured its main character eating human feces, which led to a seriously nasty but ground-breaking movie career for the director.

He’s since made other films, including Hairspray, Female Trouble, Polyester and Cry-Baby. In what seems like an upside-down world, Hairspray became a noted Broadway musical.

Waters, who is a storyteller par excellence, has written books and made spoken word albums. For one book, he hitchhiked across the country.

He’ll do his spoken word schtick, well worth seeing here at the Rio Theatre, and he gave a preview to a perfect foil, writer Mat Weir. (No D on the end, unfortunately. Waters would have loved that.)

He’s one of three artist interviews making up our cover story.

Former Camper Van Beethoven and Monks of Doom guitarist Greg Lisher also shares some words with us about his new instrumental album, Underwater Detection Method, on which he plays a new instrument he took up during the pandemic.

His 12 cinematic songs have evocative titles like “Illusion of Depth,” “Travels Through Liguria” and “Finding the Future.” No words on his album, but plenty of words with writer John Malkin.

Then there’s hardcore quintet Scowl, who played France’s iconic Hellfest Open Air Festival in June before 280,000 people and are returning to Santa Cruz Nov. 30 for a gig at the Catalyst for a slightly smaller audience.

When we aren’t having artists talk, we have them cooking. Newly opened Jack’s Bao in Aptos gets a preview from Andrew Steingrube, who tells you what you need to know about food from Shanghai. That’s part of the beauty of Santa Cruz. Exotic food and art abound.

Much-loved Companion Bakery is branching out on the Westside. That’s good news from writer Mark C. Anderson.

And then, after all that food, you have to wonder…will 10,000 steps help beat the weight? Our Wellness column has the answers you want.

Thanks for reading and eating.

Brad Kava | Editor

PHOTO CONTEST

SEEING DOUBLE Two lighthouses and a Serengeti sunset at Twin Lakes Beach. Photograph by Hollie Clausnitzer

GOOD WORK

Santa Cruz celebrated the completion of the Downtown Beautification Project last week. This revitalization enhances the heart of downtown with fresh landscaping, new benches, refurbished site furnishings and upgraded seating areas, creating a more vibrant and welcoming space for all.

Key features include:

Repainting over 1,200 site furnishings, including lamp posts, bicycle racks and planter fences.

25 new benches.

Refurbished raised bed railings with polished brass finishes add a touch of elegance.

Enhanced landscaping, curb markings, and seating areas for improved safety and accessibility.

GOOD IDEA

eQuality Scholarship Collaborative will award $6,000 scholarships to honor and encourage Northern and Central California students for their service to the lesbian/gay/bisexual/transgender community. To be eligible you must be a local resident who completed or expects to complete high school or equivalent between July 1, 2020, and June 30, 2025, or expect to complete community college by June 20, 2025.

More info: equalityscholarship.org

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“I am grateful for what I am and have.

My Thanksgiving is perpetual.” —Henry David Thoreau