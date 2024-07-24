.The Editor’s Desk

Brad Kava | Good Times Editor

The Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music needs a new name.

I’m not talking about the “Cabrillo” part, which could be dropped in light of the recent strong political sentiment against the conquistador. I’m talking about the “Contemporary Music” part.

It just sounds…boring. And this festival is anything but.

This ain’t your father’s classical music. The Cabrillo fest is to classical music what prog rock is to rock or avant garde jazz is to smooth jazz.

It’s music to take you to a new and unexplored place, to maybe make you a bit uncomfortable, with the intention of blowing your mind and expanding your musical horizons.

Started 61 years ago, it’s the longest-running contemporary music festival dedicated to new music for orchestras.

I almost missed my first one because the name was so bland. But then I heard music by John Cage, John Adams, Philip Glass and Aaron Copland and there it was…head exploded. It reminded me of the first time I saw Pink Floyd, before I knew such things existed.

The unusual thing is that this festival is known worldwide and attracts far-away music lovers. I wonder sometimes if they appreciate it more than the locals do. The New York Times called it a “mecca for new music lovers” and I’m proud to have it on the cover of Good Times and hope if you haven’t checked it out, this might encourage you to give it a shot.

Historical note: the festival had its birth in 1961 in an Aptos coffee shop called Sticky Wicket, where an Italian composer named Robert Hughes came to study with composer Lou Harrison and they produced a small festival outside the shop. When Cabrillo College opened, the festival moved there and put on its first show on Aug. 21, 1963. It lasted for 15 years before Prop 13 devastated public arts at the school.

The performances moved to churches and a tent on the UCSC campus before arriving at the Santa Cruz Civic in 1991.

So what do we call it now to show how exciting it is and to show lovers of the rave, EDM or jam band cultures that this is something they can totally relate to? Send your ideas to ed****@go*******.sc.

Speaking of music: we have an article by Bill Kopp about a brilliant indie songwriter called The Philharmonik playing this week and one by Mat Weir about notable local country band Kentucky Mule.

And for food, you must check out Andrew Steingrube’s intro to Lago di Como, a glorious taste of Italy.

Thanks for reading.

Brad Kava, Editor

PHOTO CONTEST

CHILLIN’ Taken on Cowell’s Beach, dude on lounge chair surfboard, with a front-row seat watching the surfers at Lighthouse Point. Photograph by Craig Ferguson

GOOD IDEA

Registration for Kids2Parks will open July 29. Kids2Parks is an equity program to bring students from Title 1 schools to state parks. The registration period for field trips planned for the 2023-24 academic year will run until Aug. 18.

Kids2Parks offers funding for field trips to most local state parks to elementary schools in Santa Cruz, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties for schools with a high percentage of low-income families.

It includes Castle Rock State Park, Castro Adobe State Historic Park,Seacliff State Beach, and Wilder Ranch State Park, to name a few.

Apply at thatsmypark.org/k2p.

GOOD WORK

The Monterey Bay Fisheries Trust will hold its 10th Anniversary Seafood Celebration on Sunday, Sept. 29 at the Monterey State Historic Park Memory Garden to celebrate 10 years in support of sustainable Monterey Bay seafood and honor local fisheries champions.

This milestone event serves as an important fundraiser and community-building opportunity that celebrates hardworking fishermen, dedicated local seafood businesses, sustainability-driven chefs, partner food relief organizations, and supporters of the Monterey Bay fishing community.

There will be seafood tasting stations with locally inspired culinary delights featuring seasonal Monterey Bay seafood. The fundraiser includes a silent auction, as well as live music and guest speakers. INFO:montereybayfisheriestrust.org/

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“When stupidity is considered patriotism, it is unsafe to be intelligent.” —Isaac Asimov