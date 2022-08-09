.The Paring’s 2020 Sauvignon Blanc Erupts with Complexity

Since 2006, the Lompoc winery has been churning out Pinot Noirs, chards, red blends and more

By Josie Cowden
The Lompoc based The Paring makes Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Rosé of Pinot Noir, a Red Blend and Sauvignon Blanc.

The Paring is churning out some good wines in Lompoc at very reasonable prices. The 2020 Sauvignon Blanc is a deal at $25.

I enjoyed a glass while cooking dinner—and a couple more later. The Sauvignon Blanc has a good level of complexity with a deliciously exotic nose. Flavors of melon, white peach and lemon leap out of the glass.

The Paring wines are sold all over and online. The owners say, “The Paring was born in 2006 out of a desire to explore, experiment and excite—without rules.” Sounds good to me! theparing.com; [email protected]; 805-564-8581.

Regan Vineyards Winery

John Bargetto is the director of winemaking for Bargetto Winery and now also for Regan Vineyards Winery, which is open for wine tasting until the end of summer. This prime piece of property up Green Valley Road in Corralitos is gorgeous. Vines run as far as the eye can see—heavy with fruit at harvest time. Regan Vineyards’ grape varieties include Pinot Noir, Merlot, Dolcetto, Refosco and Nebbiolo, Chardonnay and Pinot Grigio. Book a tour or a tasting at reganwinery.com.

Dream Inn Launches “Iron Chef”

Modeled after the hit TV show Iron Chef, the Dream Inn’s new Iron Chef competition allows small groups (six to 20 people) to showcase their culinary expertise and compete for the coveted Iron Chef title. Each group is given an hour to prepare a unique and flavorful dish worthy of an Iron Chef. These fun events will be held in the Jack O’Neill Restaurant and Lounge, and staples like flour and eggs are supplied.

Dream Inn Santa Cruz and Jack O’Neill Restaurant and Lounge, 175 West Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz. 831-740-8069; dreaminnsantacruz.com; jackoneillrestaurant.com.

Josie Cowden
Support Your Local Newspaper
