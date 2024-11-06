.Things To Do In Santa Cruz

THURSDAY 11/7

SPOOKY

THE HOBO GOBBELINS

What is that sound? Gravel-voiced poetry over haunted old-timey music? Egads, it’s hobos! No, wait, it’s goblins! Holy screeching unicorn skeletons—it’s the Hobo Gobbelins, and THEY’VE GOT AN ACCORDION!!! Run, run, if you can—but no! Your feet won’t cooperate; they insist on dancing! You’re caught now, and it’s railyard hoedown time! Halloween is over—or is it? With Christmas creeping on the Spooky holiday more every year, it’s time the orange and black fought back, and this show is pure Halloween territory. Come for the tricks, and stay for the treats as this band of live-action Muppets makes a delightful racket. KEITH LOWELL JENSEN

INFO: 7pm, SubRosa, 703 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. $10. 426-5242.

FRIDAY 11/8

FESTIVAL

WARREN MILLER’S “75”

With over 750 films to his credit, Warren Miller was the foremost skiing and snowboarding filmmaker. Founder of Warren Miller Entertainment, he directed, narrated and produced films celebrating the biggest, baddest athletes working on snow. After changing the face of sports films and amassing a staggering body of work, he retired in 2004 and passed away in 2018, but his organization continues. Warren Miller’s “75” celebrates three-quarters of a century’s worth of action-packed films; this year’s screening features ten segments showcasing today’s top snowsports legends, rising stars and emerging talents from around the globe. BILL KOPP

INFO: 7:30pm, Rio Theatre, 1205 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. $22. 423-8209.

FOLK

ASHLEY LLOYD

What’s more Santa Cruz County than surfing? How about a surfer who also makes and shapes her boards? Add a folky singing-songwriting career, and we get local sensation Ashley Lloyd. Like her surfing passion, her music transcends boundaries, flowing from heartfelt, somber numbers to uplifting tunes that catch a joyful wave and ride it to the end. Along with her two solo albums (2004’s True To Myself and 2008’s The Serenata Road Recordings), Lloyd has a band with her husband and songwriter, Alex Thompson, called the Shapes. She’ll be going solo and hanging at Discretion Brewery for an early evening of tapas and beer as delightful as her music. MAT WEIR

INFO: 5:30pm, Discretion Brewery, 2703 41st Ave., Soquel. Free. 316-0662.

SATURDAY 11/9

PUNK

SORRY IT’S OVER

Looking for a fun night of catchy, singalong tunes in an intimate setting without spending a lot of money? Look no further than this Saturday when Sorry It’s Over, an indie pop group from Encinitas, hit Midtown. Led by founding member Louis Petrella, Sorry It’s Over might have a heartbreaking name, but the music is as light and boppy as can be. Petrella recently played solo at Streetlight Records, summoning passersby to stop and check him out during their daily routines. Local experimental alt-rockers Field Hockey and indie singer/songwriter Kito Rayburn also play. MW

INFO: 8pm, Crepe Place, 1134 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. $12. 429-6994.

ART EXHIBITION

ZEKARIAS MUSELE THOMPSON

Experience the latest art installation by the talented Zekarias Musele Thompson in Spatial Facilitation #10, a special collaboration between the Santa Cruz MAH and Indexical. Per art physiology, spatial facilitation is the various stimuli that aid in processing visual information. In other words, they are the things “that help us see more precisely.” Spatial Facilitation #10 will visit the Young, Gifted and Black exhibition to explore better vision through movement. Includes a musical performance by Zekarias. ISABELLA MARIE SANGALINE

INFO: 7:30pm, Museum of Art & History, 705 Front St., Santa Cruz. $20. 429-1964.

SUNDAY 11/10

RAP

ACTION BRONSON

Action Bronson wears many hats, like hosting the foodie series F—, That’s Delicious, writing a cookbook and rapping. Will he be saying his catchphrase while hanging out in Santa Cruz? Probably, but he’s keeping it on a healthier tip these days. Perhaps he’ll say, “F—, that’s delicious and also low in sodium and trans fat.” Slimming down a bit doesn’t mean settling down, and it’s sure to be a raucous good time when Action Bronson presents Dr. Bachlava and the Human Growth Hormone. He’s probably touring by air-conditioned bus, but I prefer to imagine him rolling into town on a Harley surrounded by an unwashed gang of revelers ready to make a chaos party happen. KLJ

INFO: 9pm, Catalyst, 1101 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz, $65. 713-5492.

MONDAY 11/11

JAZZ

KANDACE SPRINGS

Nashville-born Kandace Springs emerged on the jazz scene in 2014 and quickly rocketed to fame; her self-titled debut EP was released with the prestigious Blue Note Records. But Springs is no genre snob. Her musical vision displays a widescreen sensibility, like collaborating with renowned rapper Ghostface Killah on his 2014 single, “Love Don’t Live Here No More.” A gifted vocalist and pianist, Springs has continued to push musical boundaries while celebrating the work of her jazz forebearers. Her fourth and most recent album release is 2022’s My Name Is Sheba. BK

INFO: 7pm, Kuumbwa Jazz Center, 320 Cedar St., Santa Cruz. $53. 427-2227.

TUESDAY 11/12

AUTHOR EVENT

GARY YOUNG & ELIZABETH ROBINSON

The Hive Poetry Collective has dreamed up yet another intense evening of seriously thoughtful, piquant, over-the-top and just plain wordy poetry readings. Upcoming is an evening with Gary Young, a man who needs no introduction to anyone above ground in this town, and Elizabeth Robinson, an award-winning author. Poet, artist, translator and wine connoisseur, Young is the author of nine collections of poetry. He’s been awarded beaucoup grants, and even though he’s old enough to know better, still teaches creative writing at UC Santa Cruz. These two prolific writers will engage in an aerobic reading from their latest works as well as their greatest hits—big fun for those of us who can’t get enough of the good stuff. CHRISTINA WATERS

INFO: 7pm, Bookshop Santa Cruz, 1520 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. Free. 423-0900.

WEDNESDAY 11/13

ELECTRONIC

SHALLOU

Ambient-pop bedroom producer Shallou began producing electronic music literally in a college dorm in New Orleans, gaining recognition for his soothing vocals and light, floating production. Now, Shallou has evolved his sound, incorporating live saxophone, violin and energetically experimental edits of his softest tracks. The producer has debuted at major festivals like Coachella and Lollapalooza and collaborated with electronic music talents like Daya and Bob Moses. Known for his works’ distinctly soft fusions of house and ambient elements, Shallou’s projects have charted on Billboard Dance, gained traction on Sirius XM, and catapulted him to the top of the “chill” electronic genre. MELISA YURIAR

INFO: 7pm, Felton Music Hall, 6275 Hwy 9, Felton. $20/adv, $25/door. 704-7113.