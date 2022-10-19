.Things to Do in Santa Cruz: Oct. 19-25

ARTS AND MUSIC

TIM SNIDER & WOLFGANG TIMBER WITH ANDREW DUHON When Tim Snider was 3 years old, his life forever changed after watching Itzhak Perlman perform on Sesame Street. The classically trained violinist is educated in jazz, flamenco, salsa and Afro-Cuban rhythms, plays a mean guitar and picked up songwriting chops from Ben Harper. Snider has sat in with everyone from Steel Pulse to Robert Randolph, but during the pandemic, he started his own thing: Tim Snider & Wolfgang unleashes a cornucopia of jazz, rock and world music. The outfit’s full-length debut Let Go, Jump in the River jams with an unpredictability that latches on to you and doesn’t let go. $18/$23 plus fees. Wednesday, Oct. 19, 8pm. Moe’s Alley, 1535 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz. moesalley.com.

JUDY COLLINS The songstress’ 55th album Spellbound may be the most introspective and impressionistic work of Judy Collins’ career. The Grammy Award-winning folk musician’s 2022 record marks her first of all original tunes—12 recently penned contemporary folk songs plus a bonus track, “The Blizzard.” The record unfolds as if it was a curated museum exhibit of Collins’ life—check out “When I Was a Girl in Colorado” and “Grand Canyon.” The legendary musician unapologetically exposes herself, revealing some of the most intimate details of her 83 years on this planet. $35/$50 plus fees. Thursday, Oct. 20, 8pm. Rio Theatre, 1205 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. riotheatre.com.

KANEKOA “Why haven’t I come across this group sooner?” That’s a typical response after learning about the “ukulele-powered Hawaiian jam band” that’s been at it for 25 years for the first time. They’re currently on the cover of Ukulele Magazine, and the band is playing the Kennedy Center in March 2023. Vince Esquire, the lead ukulele player, is arguably one of the best in the world and was a close friend of Gregg Allman. Grammy Award-winning producer and Los Lobos multi-instrumentalist Steve Berlin produced the outfit’s 2021 release Songs from the Great Disruption, which features a slew of special guests, including G Love, Jake Shimabukuro and John Cruz. They’re heading back to the studio with Berlin for a new album and putting together a 2023 tour with Bill Nershi (The String Cheese Incident). $25/$30 plus fees. Wednesday, Oct. 19, 8pm. Felton Music Hall, 6275 Hwy 9, Felton. feltonmusichall.com.

DEAD TONGUES WITH JOE KAPLOW When Ryan Gustafson finished recording Transmigration Blues, his fourth under the Dead Tongues moniker, in 2019, he slumped into a depression. For two decades, Gustafson had made many albums with various bands, but this one left him momentarily empty. He couldn’t write songs, concentrate or summon any enthusiasm. “The deeper wells of my being had run dry,” he recalls how he felt when he returned to his mountain cabin, deep in a North Carolina holler. “There was just this big, open space.” $15. Friday, Oct. 21, 8pm. The Crepe Place ,1134 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. thecrepeplace.com.

‘BIKINI WEREWOLF MASSACRE: THE MUSICAL’ “At Blood Cove High, you’re either popular, or you’re dogmeat.” It sounds like a tagline direct from the campy arsenal of Troma, home to Surf Nazis Must Die and several like-minded cult classics that are enjoyably ridiculous. Bikini Werewolf Massacre is set in the aptly named beach town Blood Cove and centers around high school hooligans Lillian and Cal, who are all that stand between a blood-thirsty pack of werewolves and their classmates. The horror musical comedy is full of gratuitous gore, but it’s all in good fun. Warning: Some seats are located in the “splatter zone.” $25-125 plus fees. Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22, 7:15pm. The 418 Project, 155 S. River St., Santa Cruz. the418project.org.

TOKIMONSTA WITH CAKES DA KILLA AND BAD TUNER In 2019, Jennifer Lee, aka TOKiMONSTA, scored a Grammy nod for “Best Dance/Electronic Album” for Lune Rouge. The classically trained pianist’s third studio record marked something more special than acknowledgment from the world’s largest music award platform. The Los Angeles musician/producer was diagnosed with a rare brain disease that caused her to lose her ability to speak and hear. It wasn’t until her memory returned—another symptom related to the ailment—that she began writing what became Lune Rouge, which Lee described as “a playlist of songs for one person.” The record sparks with influences spanning various musical genres and erupts with vocals from MNDR, Selah Sue and Isaiah Rashad. Lee’s 2020 follow-up Oasis Nocturno shows the talented artist’s exponential growth as a musician and person—it’s contemplative yet pops with personality. Lee “continues to find new portals to immerse the listener and offer them a beachhead to momentarily and seamlessly disappear,” reads her website. $24-32 plus fees. Saturday, Oct. 22, 9pm. The Catalyst, 1101 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. catalystclub.com.

BOB JAMES TRIO In 1963, Quincy Jones discovered Bob James at the Notre Dame Jazz Festival, the same year he recorded his solo debut Bold Conceptions. 58 records, a heap of awards and countless collaborations followed. James refined his skills by working on albums for artists like Hank Crawford and Grover Washington, Jr, among others. The keyboardist is recognized as one of the innovators of “smooth jazz” but has also become known for his music’s role in hip-hop history. According to whosampled.com, James’ “Nautilus” and “Take Me to Mardi Gras” have been sampled in 43 hip-hop jams by everyone from the Beastie Boys to Eric B. & Rakim. Bassist Michael Palazzolo and drummer James Adkins will join James for this concert date. $47.25/$52.50; $26.25/students. Monday, Oct. 24, 7pm. Kuumbwa Jazz, 320-2 Cedar St., Santa Cruz. kuumbwajazz.org.

COMMUNITY

UNCORK CORRALITOS The Rotary Club of Freedom is pleased to present the first Uncork Corralitos. This event is an excellent way for locals and out-of-towners to experience top-notch local wines, craft beers, ciders, live music and delicious food of the area and enjoy a beautiful stroll through Alladin Nursery & Gift Shop while supporting a social cause. All proceeds will benefit Pajaro Valley Shelter Services for Women and Children in Watsonville. $40. Saturday, Oct. 22, 1-4pm. Alladin Nursery & Gift Shop, 2905 Freedom Blvd., Corralitos. [email protected].

GROUPS

WOMENCARE ARM-IN-ARM Led by Sally Jones and Shirley Marcus every Monday, the longtime group for women with advanced, recurrent or metastatic cancer is a safe place for those going through similar hardships to find support in one another. Free (registration required). Monday, Oct. 24, 12:30pm. WomenCare, 2901 Park Ave., A1, Soquel. 831-457-2273. womencaresantacruz.org.

OUTDOORS

SCIENCE AND NATURE AT SWANTON RANCH Did you know that California has thousands of species found nowhere else in the world? Following an easy hike throughout the beautiful but fire-scarred terrain at Swanton Ranch, participants will be divided into teams to collect soil and water samples. Then, learn how to log and submit your data. Free. Thursday, Oct. 20, 10am-1pm. Swanton Pacific Ranch, 125 Swanton Road, Davenport. ucedna.com.