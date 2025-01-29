.Things to do in Santa Cruz

THURSDAY 1/30

ACOUSTIC

PEPPINO D’AGOSTINO

The guitar is an incredibly versatile instrument, and its uses are as diverse as the musicians that play it. Take Peppino D’Agostino for example. The Italian-born musician captures a vibrant and pure tone as deep as the wood grains on his guitars. Don’t believe it? Then maybe believe famed guitarist Leo Kottke, who called D’Agostino one of his favorite composers, whose tones “get the resin and the wood.” Over his career, D’Agostino has recorded 19 albums and shared the stage with players like Eric Johnson, Tommy Emmanuel and Larry Carlton. MAT WEIR

INFO: 7pm, Ugly Mug, 4640 Soquel Dr., Soquel. $30/adv, $35/door. 477-1341.

COMEDY

TJ

Comedian TJ’s stand-up delivery is often described as laid-back, and the term is fitting but also deceptive: in his mellow, quiet way, he sharply skewers modern society. His nonchalance while packing in hilarity at a laughs-per-minute rate that breaks the sound barrier is quite impressive. TJ was born in Haiti and draws on his background and relationship with the US and the world to inform his material, using a unique grasp of history to serve up sacred cows while somehow coming across as remarkably friendly and approachable. KEITH LOWELL JENSEN

INFO: 8pm, Catalyst, 1101 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. $27. 713-5492.

FRIDAY 1/31

FOLK

CHERYL WHEELER

Cheryl Wheeler is a master of duality, crafting live performances that balance heartfelt poetry and laughter. For over four decades, the songwriter has penned some of the most sincere and intelligent folk ballads in the genre, earning the respect of her peers and captivating audiences with music anchored by a poignant lyrical depth and emotional resonance. Her trend-defying comedic side is equally compelling; the irreverent Wheeler skewers societal norms with laugh-out-loud social commentary and sharp-witted storytelling. Every live performance by the delightfully unpredictable New England folk singer is as charming as it is unique. MELISA YURIAR

INFO: 8pm, Felton Music Hall, 6275 Hwy 9, Felton. $44. 704-7113.

SATURDAY 2/1

FUNK

KARL DENSON’S TINY UNIVERSE

For over three decades, Karl Denson has been in the public eye playing the saxophone as if he was born with it in hand. He was in the fictitious band Sexual Chocolate in Eddie Murphy’s Coming to America and its sequel, and he’s recorded with the likes of Lenny Kravitz, Slightly Stoopid, the Greyboy Allstars and Stanton Moore, to list a few. Oh, and the Rolling Stones tapped him to tour with them, no big deal. Anyone who’s seen Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe can attest to the fact that he and his band bring all their experience and talent to the table, playing original music and covers that blend genres to keep the feet moving. MW

INFO: 8:30pm, Moe’s Alley, 1535 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz. $35/adv, $40/door. 479-1854.

SUNDAY 2/2

JAZZ

BLAQUE DYNAMITE

Prodigy is thrown around too casually, but in the case of drummer Blaque Dynamite, its use is more than justified. He started playing at age two, got into jazz at 14, and while still in his teens, worked with major artists, including Thundercat, Chick Corea, Stanley Clarke, Erykah Badu and Kamasi Washington. Nominally a jazz player (he’s the recipient of 14 DownBeat Music Awards), Dynamite’s work moves seamlessly beyond that genre’s boundaries. To date, he’s released several albums, including WiFi (2015), Killing Bugs (2017), Time Out (2020) and 2023’s Stop Calling Me. BILL KOPP

INFO: 8pm, Moe’s Alley, 1535 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz. $20/adv, $25/door. 479-1854.

FILM

ROGER BEEBE

Filmmaker Roger Beebe creates thought-provoking and visually arresting performances using multiple 16mm projectors. His work often takes on an essayistic quality as it explores themes of late capitalism. The evening will present new and past works, including Lineage and de rerum natura (both 2019), Home Means Never Having to Say You’re Sorry (2021) and un arbre (2024). A highlight will be 2008’s Last Light of a Dying Star, which employs no less than seven film projectors. The program will also include some of Beebe’s video work, presented as live-narrated documentaries. BK

INFO: 7pm, Indexical, 1050 River St,. #119, Santa Cruz. $10. 627-9491.

MONDAY 2/3

JAZZ

KAT EDMONSON

Jazz pop singer and songwriter Kat Edmonson’s voice manages to be organic, supernaturally natural, otherworldly and angelic—so angelic she was cast in a movie called Angels Sing. With friends like Lyle Lovett and Asleep at the Wheel inviting her to share their spotlight and star turns on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts and Austin City Limits, there’s a good chance many have heard her stunning, gorgeous voice before. If not, a quick search online will turn the incredulous into believers. KLJ

INFO: 7pm, Kuumbwa Jazz Center, 320 Cedar St., Santa Cruz. $42. 427-2227.

TUESDAY 2/4

SCREENING

COUNTED OUT

Math is more than the basic stuff taught in grade school. Many issues Americans in the 21st century face—gerrymandering, personal finances, pandemics, artificial intelligence, personal data, social media algorithms—are mathematics at their core. Counted Out pulls back the curtain on some of the biggest issues, explaining how knowing the mathematics involved in daily life and broader national issues gives the individual social and economic power. Through stories, expert interviews and examples of math empowering change, Counted Out demonstrates the need for increased numeric literacy and a shift in understanding mathematics. ISABELLA MARIE SANGALINE

INFO: 6:30pm, Rio Theatre, 1205 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. Free. 423-8209.

WEDNESDAY 2/5

COMPETITION

POETRY OUT LOUD

Poetry Out Loud, a national program established by the National Endowment for the Arts, was designed to inspire high school students to engage with classic and contemporary poetry. By focusing on memorization and performance in front of a welcoming audience, students who participate will gain a deeper appreciation for the transformative art form while honing their public speaking and interpretative skills. The initiative culminates in national finals, where they compete for prestigious awards, scholarships and prizes and celebrate a new mastery of spoken word and literary art. MY

INFO: 6pm, Bookshop Santa Cruz, 1520 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. Free. 423-0900.