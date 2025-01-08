.Things to do in Santa Cruz

FRIDAY 1/10

FESTIVAL

FUNGUS FAIR

The annual Fungus Fair is a fung-tastic event for budding and seasoned mycologists. There’s always something new to learn about mushrooms; for instance, there wouldn’t be beer, wine, cheese or bread without fungus. Another fun fact: people interact with fungi daily. The three-day event is perfect for exploring our relationship with fungi; whether learning about rare and exotic species or simply identifying a mushroom found in a local park, there is something for everyone. There will be children’s activities, speakers, shopping, fungi identification and demonstrations throughout the event. Aligning with the Fungus Federation of Santa Cruz’s mission, this event puts the fun in fungi. ISABELLA MARIE SANGALINE

INFO: 2pm, London Nelson Center, 301 Center St., Santa Cruz. $10. 420-6177.

FOLK

CHUCK BRODSKY

Except for a trio of records he released in the final years of the 20th century, Chuck Brodsky has long been the model of the independent, do-it-yourself artist. It’s just that now, the music business as a whole is catching up with his approach. He crowdfunded his last three albums, the most recent of which is Them and Us. He’s a singer/songwriter who pens heart-on-sleeve songs with a social conscience but is equally likely to serve up an original tune about baseball. Brodsky possesses a keen wit that sets him apart from the pack. BILL KOPP

INFO: 7pm, Ugly Mug, 4640 Soquel Dr., Soquel. $25/adv, $28/door. 477-1341.

BLUES

HAMISH ANDERSON & QUINN SULLIVAN

BB King once said, “Blues is a tonic for whatever ails you. I could play the blues and then not be blue anymore.” And if that master is to be trusted, Hamish Anderson knows the blues. Joining Anderson is Quinn Sullivan, the 29-year-old prodigy from Massachusetts whose debut album dropped when he was the ragged age of 12. Read more on page 18. MAT WEIR

INFO: 8pm, Catalyst, 1011 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. $23. 713-5492.

SATURDAY 1/11

HARDCORE PUNK

BLACK FLAG

Old punks show their age by how amazed they are seeing Black Flag’s iconic black bars logo go so mainstream, appearing in mall stores everywhere. Geriatric moshers are even more baffled at Henry Rollins, Black Flag’s best-known (but by no means best) singer, becoming a staple on reality television. Black Flag are the “little engine that could” of bands, going through multiple lineups, traveling the country by van, squatting in an old church and now the respected elders of punk rock who hopefully get some of that T-shirt money. They’ll play their first four albums on Saturday in an explosion of early ’80s hardcore. KEITH LOWELL JENSEN

INFO: 7pm, Vets Hall, 846 Front St., Santa Cruz. $34/adv, $39/door. 454-0478.

SUNDAY 1/12

REGGAE

RAGING STONE

Kick-off 2025 with an irie start when Raging Stone plays Discretion Brewery for free Sunday. The Santa Cruz reggae group consists of Lennon Kozlicek on guitar and vocals, Mark Kner on bass and a rotating variety of drummers to keep the beat rocksteady. But in true Santa Cruz style, Raging Stone doesn’t stick to one genre, branching out into elements of ska, dub, dancehall and everything else that came from the islands. It’s a matinee show, so partiers can grab a pint and one of the savory appetizers or lunches made by local Italian restaurant Sugo and enjoy an afternoon of cold brews and hot beats. MW

INFO: 3pm, Discretion Brewery, 2703 41st Ave. Ste. A, Soquel. Free. 316-0662.

MONDAY 1/13

ACOUSTIC JAZZ

CHRIS BOTTI

Grammy-winning trumpeter Chris Botti has cemented his place as a global favorite for nearly three decades, collaborating with countless music icons, including Sting, Paul Simon, Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett, Frank Sinatra, Aretha Franklin and Andrea Bocelli. Renowned for his chart-topping albums and performances, the musician’s career successfully bridged jazz and pop stardom long ago. Now, with his Blue Note debut Vol. 1, Botti returns to his roots in acoustic jazz, stripping away all of the orchestral layers and guest features. Botti’s renewed focus is on pure musicianship, inspired by jazz greats like Miles Davis and Pat Metheny. As Botti enters a new era of creation, the music evokes a refined, sophisticated ambiance apt for any setting or mood. MELISA YURIAR

INFO: 7pm, Rio Theatre, 1205 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. $92. 423-8209.

TUESDAY 1/14

DJ MASTER CLASS

JARED GAMPEL

Jared Gampel is a Santa Cruz-based DJ and cofounder of People’s Disco, an all-vinyl socialist dance party that’s continued to spin since its launch in 2016. The artist earned his PhD in the History of Consciousness at UC Santa Cruz, with a dissertation exploring the rise of retro music cultures and how industry shifts have amplified our love for “old” music. Gampel teaches four courses at UCSC, including Learning to DJ and Introduction to Marxism, is a dedicated union organizer with the American Federation of Teachers and is a committed activist with the Democratic Socialists of America. MY

INFO: 7pm, Kuumbwa Jazz Center, 320 Cedar St., Santa Cruz. Free. 427-2227.

WEDNESDAY 1/15

AUTHOR EVENT

LIZA MONROY

Novelist Liza Monroy drew upon her life experiences when writing her debut novel, 2008’s fictional Mexican High. She went on to pen a memoir plus numerous articles and essays in high-profile popular and literary outlets and anthologies. Monroy’s latest and fourth novel, The Distractions, draws from current concerns about social media and the online world and explores how technology enables a host of problematic phenomena: envy, ceaseless comparison, manipulation and even obsession. Monroy will discuss her work with host and fellow Santa Cruz-based novelist Malena Watrous. BK

INFO: 7pm, Bookshop Santa Cruz, 1520 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. Free. 423-0900.

JAZZ

HIGH STEP SOCIETY

High Step Society is here to satisfy anyone who likes a heavy dose of jazz in their electronic music or the synthetic thump of a drum machine in their swing. Are they jazz with techno stripes or techno with jazz stripes? It doesn’t matter; what’s important is that when they take the stage, they play music optimized for dancing one’s ass off. Audience members are encouraged to dress to impress; this may be the chance to wear that suit or dress that friends or partners had the nerve to suggest donating to Goodwill! Just make sure it’s an outfit to groove in. KLJ

INFO: 8pm, Moe’s Alley, 1535 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz. $17/adv, $22/door. 479-1854.