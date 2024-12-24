.Things to do in Santa Cruz

THURSDAY 12/26

CIRCUS

HEAVY DRIFT: ADULTS ONLY

First things first: this ain’t yo mama’s circus; this is the Heavy Drift by Flynn Creek Circus: an original and comedic holiday circus act in the film noir style featuring acrobatics, aerialists and entertainers. Under the big top, audiences will meet Danger Jones, PI, and his trusty assistant Patsy as they embark on several entertaining and high-flying capers. Between Dec. 20 and Jan. 5, only five shows out of 29 are adults only, meaning circus lovers can bring the kids during the daytime for popcorn and hot chocolate with a family-friendly show, then bring their dates later for beer, wine and a titillating good time. MAT WEIR

7pm, Capitola Mall Parking Lot, 1855 41st Ave., Capitola. $18-$145. 684-2118.

FRIDAY 12/27

REGGAE

MARLON ASHER

Trinidadian reggae pioneer Marlon Asher doesn’t stop at celebrating his love of all things marijuana in his lyrics; he also chronicles the difficult lives of weed farmers dealing with authorities raiding their operations, burning their fields and putting them behind bars. His single “Ganja Farmer” was quite controversial upon its release, and he was called on to address lyrics describing a rocket launcher being used against law enforcement. Asher explained, “I am showing the anger that a farmer has inside when he sees his field being burnt. That anger and frustration is real.” The air will indeed smell a certain way when he and Bay Area favorites Native Elements take the stage. KEITH LOWELL JENSEN

9pm, Moe’s Alley, 1535 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz. $25/adv, $30/door. 479-1854.

ROCK

JOEL MARTIN’S GRATEFUL ZONE

Grateful Dead has been honored, covered, reinterpreted, and otherwise filtered through myriad sensibilities for over half a century since the groundbreaking group began making its mark on the musical and cultural landscape. While a common method to the Dead’s body of work involves the spontaneous and inspired interplay between several musicians, Joel Martin’s take on the Dead strips the music to its bare essence with a one-person, acoustic guitar and voice approach that puts the focus upon the songwriting artistry of Jerry Garcia and his band mates. BILL KOPP

5:30pm, Discretion Brewing, 2703 41st Ave, Ste A, Soquel. Free. 316-0662.

SATURDAY 12/28

BRAZILIAN

SAMBADÁ

It’s safe to say real Santa Cruzans are already familiar with SambaDá. For well over a decade, the Afro-Brazilian group has excited audiences and kept the dancers twirling across venues throughout the county and beyond. Their unique blend of samba and African reggae funk unites cultures and traditions, paying homage to their roots while bringing new life to the music. This is SambaDá’s last performance of the year, filled with all-night jams, deep grooves and catchy melodies, lots of laughter and tons of fun. MW

9pm, Moe’s Alley, 1535 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz. $20/adv, $25/door. 479-1854.

REGGAE

OUTERNATIONAL DANCE

After a year-long battle of not one but two complaints brought by neighbors to city hall against Woodhouse Brewery’s outdoor event space, dancers and music lovers throughout Santa Cruz can rejoice, thanks to the overwhelming support of the local community who showed up to support the brewery. The Santa Cruz City Council unanimously denied the latest appeal, keeping the door open for Woodhouse to throw events like this weekend’s Outernational Dance party. Deejayed by Selecta 7 and some special guests, the party features the hottest, irie-est in reggae, dancehall, dub and rocksteady. What’s more Santa Cruz than reggae during the holidays? After all, the Christmas colors are two-thirds of the Rasta flag. MW

6pm, Woodhouse Brewery, 119 Madrone St., Santa Cruz. Free. 313-9461.

ROCK

FLEETWOOD MACRAMÉ

While Fleetwood Mac started in the ’60s as a searing British blues band under the leadership of Peter Green, it’s the ’70s version of the band—the one legendary for soft-rock hits and internecine affairs—that sold records in blockbuster proportions. With many of the highest-profile musical acts of the ’60s and ’70s (including Fleetwood Mac) disappearing from the touring circuit due to breakups, death, well-earned retirement or even all three, tribute bands have rushed in to fill the vacuum. The Bay Area’s Fleetwood Macramé gets the sound and the look just right, providing a fun and nostalgia-filled experience. BK

8pm, Felton Music Hall, 6295 Hwy 9, Felton. $27. 704-7113.

INDIE

EYES LIKE LANTERNS

Combining Southern rock with folk rock elements, Santa Cruz foursome Eyes Like Lanterns headline a four-band evening featuring all local talent. (See article in this issue.) Also on the bill are tradition-minded Rumors in Virgo (who describe their music as twee), Corralitos-born folk rocker Alecia Haselton (performing with a full band) and Thelves, a San Jose indie surf-alt group. BK

8pm, Catalyst, 1101 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. $19. 713-5492.

SUNDAY 12/29

ROCK

THE WHITE ALBUM ENSEMBLE

The Beatles have exerted incalculable influence over popular music, and this Bay Area ensemble often pays tribute to the group by presenting albums performed from start to finish. The core lineup is augmented with additional players (strings, brass, etc.) when needed to allow faithful recreations of the later years’ more complex material. This show presents a slimmed-down White Album (presumably eliminating the musique concrète of “Revolution 9” and a few others) to make way for a complete run-through of the very different but equally monumental 1965 classic Revolver. BK

8pm, Rio Theatre, 1205 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. $38. 423-8209.

MONDAY 12/30

HIP HOP

GRIEVES

Hailing from Chi-town is hip hop wordsmith Benjamin Laub, known as Grieves. The Seattle-based artist signed to Rhymesayers Entertainment and debuted with Irreversible in 2007. He’s since gained recognition with albums like Together/Apart, which hit #112 on the Billboard Top 200. His albums Winter & the Wolves, Running Wild and the acclaimed EP The Collections of Mr. Nice Guy showcase the rapper’s evolution in the genre. LA producer DJ Hoppa and Tucson hip hop artist Marley B. rounds out the evening. MELISA YURIAR

8pm, Catalyst, 1011 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. $27-$86. 713-5492.